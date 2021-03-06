COD Mobile announces new map and events for Season 2

COD Mobile is getting a new multiplayer map for Season 2. Activision made the announcement on Twitter and Reddit, much to the delight of millions of fans.

This article takes a look at the new map as well as the upcoming events that are set to make their way into COD Mobile in Season 2.

New multiplayer map and upcoming events in COD Mobile Season 2

The theme of the upcoming season of COD Mobile is 'Day of Reckoning.'

A sneak peek into the trailer was revealed by Activision in their Reddit community post. The post stated:

"Every other season comes alongside a substantial in-game update. Sometimes that may be an update focused entirely on fixes, improvements, or optimizations, but most of the time it is a big mixture of those quality-of-life aspects of a patch mixed with new content. That new content can come in the form of obvious things like new maps, perks, items, etc."

According to a tweet posted by Activision on March 5th, a new multiplayer map called Shipment will be launched as a part of Season 2. The company also shared a glimpse of the brand new map in the tweet.

The post reads:

"New multiplayer map, Shipment is in transit and arriving to #CODMobile as a part of Season 2!"

👍🏻 You guessed it... and it's coming!



📦🆕 New multiplayer map, Shipment is in transit and arriving to #CODMobile as a part of Season 2! pic.twitter.com/XMiUEBHh3i — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) March 5, 2021

Advertisement

Players have predicted that the map may be a 10v10 Shipment Battle or a Team Deathmatch map. This is yet to be confirmed by the developers.

A number of new events are also set to arrive in COD Mobile. Activision revealed some of the upcoming events in their community post. They are as follows:

03/01 – 03/09 - 10v10 Collection (MP)

03/01 – 03/09 - Cranked (MP)

03/03 – 03/09 - Best of FTL

03/03 – 03/09 - King + Pine 24/7 (MP)

03/05 – 03/09 - Extra! Extra! Event

03/05 – 03/09 - BR Sniper Only

Note: All dates are in UTC

Also Read: How to play COD Mobile on laptops and PCs using emulators in 2021: A step-by-step guide for beginners