Activision's COD Mobile dropped the new Season 1. The new update includes many fresh additions to the game like the new original multiplayer map, new extended multiplayer game modes, unlockable weapons, a new Battle Royale mode, new general weapons, and character skins.

The new update in COD Mobile provides new epic rarity skins that have great aesthetics. The skins include cordite–Tech Noir, the Locus–Carbon Cat, the FR.566–Rogue Agent, the HBRa3–Capacitor, and the HG-40 Cybersick. This article will list down ways to acquire these skins.

How to get epic weapons in COD Mobile Season 1 New Order

Image via Call of duty website

The only way of getting the new epic rarity skins is by buying the battle pass. However, it is not that simple either. The battle pass has 50 tiers, and the weapon skins are scattered at irregular intervals throughout the battle pass.

#1 Buying Battle Pass

Players can buy the normal battle pass by spending 220 CP, which will land them with tier-1 unlocks. However, like mentioned earlier, battle pass has these epic skins at different tiers. Most are higher tier, and it will be difficult for players to reach tier-50.

#2 Buying Battle Pass Bundle

The other, more practical way of buying the battle pass is using the bundle option. Season 1 New Order battle pass bundle comes at a discounted price of 520 CP instead of 820 CP. This saves 36% CP for the players. The most important part of buying this bundle is that it gives the players a head start of 12 tiers. So instead of starting at tier-1, players will start at tier-12. This way, players will get a chance to reach tier-50 and unlock all the new epic skins included in the COD Mobile battle pass.

