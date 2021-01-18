Activision has offered an amazing game for mobile, just like COD Mobile. This game has cemented its success despite being a latecomer while competing with other popular Battle Royale games like PUBG Mobile.

Although COD Mobile is a brilliant game, some other games compete with it. The top five Android games like COD Mobile are:

5 best Android games like COD Mobile in 2021

#1 Free Fire

Image via Pocket Gamer.biz

Developed by 111 Dot Studios, Free Fire was one of the first BR games to make its way on mobile devices. It features game modes like Classic, Ranked Game, Rush Hour, and Solo/Duo/Squad. Although the game doesn’t feel the same as COD Mobile, one can derive many similarities. Most COD Mobile players will like what Free Fire offers.

#2 Hopeless Land: Fight for Survival

Image via par30games.net

Hopeless Land is a game developed by HK Hero Entertainment Co Ltd. Inspired by other popular Battle Royale games, it allows 121 players to land on an island and battle to become the last one standing. The game also offers a variety of vehicles to move around its maps.

#3 Modern Combat 5

Image via b.f gaming youtube channel

Modern Combat 5 is developed by Gameloft - a reputed game developing company. It has many similarities to COD Mobile and stands as a viable alternative to Activision’s title. The game features solo and multiplayer campaigns and offers users a high control customization level to suit their needs. Modern Combat has superior graphics and amazing visuals to compensate for its slightly mundane storyline.

#4 Pixel's Unknown Battle Ground

Image via: APKPure.com

Pixel’s Unknown Battle Ground is a cartoonish pixilated version of PUBG Mobile. It is not similar to COD Mobile in many areas but features the same Battle Royale game mode which the Activision’s title has. Unknown Battle Ground offers 30+ weapon choices and is a fun gameplay with interesting visuals.

#5 World War Heroes: WW2

Image via The card's daily

Developed by Azur Interactive Games Limited, World War Heroes features game modes like Team Deathmatch, Deathmatch (free for all match), Point capture, HQ defense, Capture the flag, Team Battle, and a Custom mode to create a lobby. The game has great visuals and realistic graphics. It has many game modes similar to COD Mobile, thereby making it a proper alternative.

