5 best PUBG Mobile streamers in 2021

PUBG Mobile has dominated the mobile gaming community for a sustained period. PUBG Mobile has seeped its way to the world of content creators as well. Some of these content creators even have a presence internationally.

Also Read: 5 best Android games like COD Mobile in 2021

Top 5 PUBG Mobile streamers in 2021

#1 - Atro

Atro is a YouTube streamer from the Netherlands. He has over 9.75 million subscribers on his channel and a total of 1.4 billion views. Atro makes most of his content in Arabic and is known for his impeccable sniping skills.

He is an aggressive player who prefers to rush into the game instead of holding his position and participating in long-distance engagements.

Advertisement

#2 - Levinho

Levinho is a Swedish YouTube streamer. He has over 9.32 million subscribers on his channel and a total of 1.4 billion views. He is known for his skilled gameplay, which is a highly entertaining watch. Levinho usually makes content on classic matches and posts videos on interesting events in a match.

#3 - Panda

Panda is another Swedish YouTube streamer. He has over 8.14 million subscribers on his channel and over 949 million views overall. Panda is known for his accuracy and sniping skills. He usually posts extremely short and entertaining videos and occasionally posts highlights of his gameplay with a sniper.

#4 - Tacaz

Advertisement

Tacaz is a famous YouTube streamer from Vietnam. He has over 6.16 million subscribers on his channel and over 891 million views overall. Tacaz is known for his insane solo vs squad gameplays and incredible skills. He is a talented player who can easily handle multiple enemies.

#5 - Sevou

Sevou is a Swedish YouTube streamer. He has over 4.82 million subscribers on his channel and 687 million views. Similar to Levinho, he is an amazing player.

Sevou posts many types of videos in PUBG Mobile. The videos include spending UC, opening skins, breaking new PUBG Mobile records, etc.

Also Read: 5 best Android games like COD Mobile in 2021