Popular YouTuber ParkerTheSlayer reveals what COD Mobile needs in Season 3

As COD Mobile leaps towards Season 3: Tokyo Escape, a flood of suggestions have come the way of the developers. Many fans have been suggesting various changes and in-game optimizations, while there has been a popular demand for many new skins for different meta weapons.

YouTubers and streamers are no different from COD Mobile fans. ParkerTheSlayer, a popular YouTuber and Twitch streamer, in a recent video on his YouTube channel, ParkerTheSlayer Clips, revealed that COD Mobile Season 3 needs a new Legendary Operator/character.

Legendary characters often provide more customization and an intimidating aspect to the gameplay. Currently, COD mobile features only one Legendary character, Nikto - Dark Side, while the arsenal is full of Legendary weapons.

Here are some of the features of Legendary Operators that imply why COD Mobile Season 3 needs them.

Why COD Mobile Season 3 need more Legendary characters

Nikto - Dark Side in COD Mobile (Image via Activision)

The first COD Mobile Legendary Operator was introduced in late November 2020. Nikto - Dark Side was made available in-game via a lucky draw, while the Legendary skin of the Operator brought in unique customized features.

These features serve as the reason why COD Mobile needs to bring more Legendary characters in Season 3.

Unique stance before parachuting in a Battle Royale match

A Nikto - Dark Side poster (Image via Activision)

Nikto - Dark Side has a unique stance before dropping in a BR match, contrary to ordinary Operators. This unique feature gives a feeling of superiority among players and consequently increases their interest.

Customized enemy loot box

After killing an enemy with a Legendary character, the enemy crates left behind don a customized skin. This is another feature that excites many fans to equip a Legendary skin.

A kill effect (Image via Activision)

Along with a customized loot box, these Legendary skins also feature exclusive kill effects in multiplayer mode.

Hologram/watch on character's wrist for kill count

A wristwatch donned by a Legendary Operator (Image via Activision)

Legendary Operators also don a wristwatch that shows their in-game kill count. This feature brings the intimidating aspect to the table and is another reason why players want to grab these Legendary skins.

Custom skin for a specific scorestreak

A custom scorestreak skin (Image via Activision)

Another premium feature that gives a superior feel to players is the custom skin for a specific scorestreak that comes with the Legendary Operator.

Introduction of new Legendary Operator in Tokyo Escape

Season 3 can bring in brand new skins for two Operators (Image via Activision)

There has been no official confirmation, but according to previous leaks and rumors, brand new skins for two Operators, Mace and Reaper, can make their way into Season 3 of COD Mobile.

The expected skins are Reaper - Ashura and Mace - Metal Phantom, which might feature in Tokyo Escape's lucky draw events. If the leaks are to be believed, both Legendary characters will have features similar to Dark Nikto.

