Top 5 Assault Rifles in COD Mobile Season 3

Activision recently released Season 3 of COD Mobile, which is known as Tokyo Escape. The new season comes with some much-needed weapon changes, and the Assault Rifles class is back on the meta.

The arsenal of COD Mobile comprises various guns, but very few of them can be called “meta weapons.” However, the contribution of ARs cannot be overlooked, even if they are not popular in the meta.

In fact, they play one of the most significant roles in deciding who will emerge victorious, be it the BR segment or the multiplayer in COD Mobile.

This article discusses the five best Assault Rifles players can use to ease their way through COD Mobile Season 3 Tokyo Escape. These weapons are good to use in both the multiplayer and battle royale modes.

COD Mobile: Five best Assault Rifles to use in Season 3

#5 - M4

The M4 is one of the most popular ARs in the game. Gamers will be able to unlock it once they reach level 2 in COD Mobile.

The M4 Assault Rifle gets unlocked at level 2 in COD Mobile

This firearm is easy to fire and possesses a high damage potential if the first few bullets connect. The rapid rate of fire along with low recoil makes this weapon easy to use in COD Mobile. It deals decent damage to opponents and ranks fairly in terms of accuracy.

The most significant aspect of the M4 is that it ranks pretty high in terms of mobility. Equipping this gun with a classic red dot sight and a 40-round extended magazine will make it a lethal weapon in COD Mobile's battle royale mode.

#4 - DR-H

Another destructive AR that is favorable for COD Mobile players is the DR-H, which deals better damage than the M4. In terms of fire rate and accuracy, it puts up a decent performance after its recent buff in Season 3. The DR-H is not as easy to control, though, but it has an excellent mid-to-long firing range.

The DR-H Assault Rifle has an excellent mid-to-long firing range in COD Mobile

The low recoil factor plays a vital role in this gun becoming one of the favorable Assault Rifles in COD Mobile Season 3. In terms of mobility, it almost matches the level of the M4. Hence, the gun stands out to be one of the top five lethal ARs in the game.

#3 - AK-117

The AK-117 is undoubtedly the fastest and most accurate Assault Rifle in COD Mobile. When it comes to close-range combats, this firearm stands second to none.

It deals decent damage to opposition with a relatively controllable recoil pattern. However, it is easy to master, so players can expect opponents to be using this weapon as well in COD Mobile Season 3.

The AK-117 Assault Rifle is handy when engaged in close-combat duels and close-to-mid range accuracy

The AK-117 is an automatic choice for players because of its high mobility. In terms of accuracy, the weapon ranks higher than most other ARs in the COD Mobile arsenal.

These factors edge the AK-117 ahead of other ARs, and it comes in handy when players are engaged in close-combat duels and require close-to-mid range accuracy.

#2 - Man-O-War

The Man-O-War, as the name suggests, is built for warfare. This AR is quite easy to control and has a high firing range. When it comes to accuracy, there is no scope for any complaint as it puts up the best performance when compared to other ARs.

The Man-O-War Assault Rifle is lethal for mid-range duels

The Man-O-War deals hefty damage to opponents and is therefore a significant addition to the arsenal of any COD Mobile gamer. The damage and accuracy factor makes it a lethal weapon for mid-range duels.

However, the low fire rate and low mobility make this firearm an inferior choice compared to the AK-47. Even in the COD Mobile BR mode, the Man-O-War lacks the punch which the AK-47 provides over mid-to-long ranged fights.

#1 - AK-47

Probably the most iconic AR of all time, nothing can beat the classic AK-47 in COD Mobile Season 3. The Soviet Union-era weapon is a popular addition to most shooter games available worldwide, and COD Mobile is no exception.

The AK-47 deals severe damage and has impeccable accuracy. Although the fire rate is not as high as the AK-117, it puts up quite the performance during close combats. It's pretty easy to carry around as it ranks high in mobility.

The AK-47 Assault Rifle is a favorite of many shooter games

The only setback for the AK-47 in COD Mobile is its high recoil. However, players can master the weapon by memorizing its recoil pattern. The overall performance of the AK-47 makes it the perfect Assault Rifle in COD Mobile Season 3.

