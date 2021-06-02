Why was PUBG Mobile banned, and what is Battlegrounds Mobile India?

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Mobile a.k.a PUBG Mobile is a name that requires no introduction. It is an online multiplayer battle royale in which a maximum of one hundred players battle to survive and become the last man standing. The mobile version was released in February 2018 for both Android and iOS.

The game was very well received by the mobile gaming community. The mobile version of the game was developed by Tencent Games, a Chinese multinational technology company.

Why was PUBG Mobile banned in India?

In March 2019, Gujarat became the first Indian state to ban PUBG Mobile. The local government of Gujarat concluded that the game was exceedingly addictive and an additional distraction during the examination time.

About nine months ago, the government of India announced a ban on 118 Chinese apps, and so PUBG Mobile India was taken off the Google Play store. The Indian government stated that the apps were "stealing and surreptitiously transmitting user data in an unauthorized manner to servers which have locations outside India."

Here is the press release on the ban on 118 applications:

Announcment logo Image via: Battlegrounds Mobile India

What is Battlegrounds Mobile India?

In May this year, Krafton Studios, a South Korean gaming studio, stated that "Battlegrounds Mobile India" would boldly make a comeback in the Indian gaming scene with pre-registrations starting on the Play Store as early as May 18th.

The studio also declared that pre-registration would come with in-game goodies and rewards specific to the Indian region. The studio has also confirmed that the game will feature the Erangel map but with a twist.

The new map is expected to be named Erangle, instead of PUBG Mobile Erangel, to differentiate it from its predecessor and also lower the risk of getting banned again.

Battlegrounds Mobile India has introduced geographical restrictions this time around. Now, Indian gamers would not be able to play the game with foreign players.

