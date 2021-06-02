PUBG Mobile Lite vs Garena Free Fire: Which game has better controls for Android devices?

PUBG Mobile Lite and Garena Free Fire are two hugely popular titles in the battle royale community. Both these games have unique approaches towards gameplay mechanisms and graphics. However, the controls and layout are equally important when it comes to the user experience.

Good control and custom layouts not only help players improve their gameplay but also enriches the customization offered for each layout option.

This article compares the controls and layout of Free Fire and PUBG Mobile Lite to determine which one has a better user experience on Android devices.

Comparing the control customization of Free Fire and PUBG Mobile Lite

Custom layout option

'controls' tab in Free Fire

In the 'Controls' tab, Free Fire features options such as Aim Precision, Quick Weapon Switch, Quick reload, Auto Switch gun, In-game tips, Auto-parachute, etc. which players can turn on, off, or keep at default.

PUBG Mobile Lite also provides some extra control features that offer an edge to the players while on the battlefield. Features like Peek & Fire, Slide, Universal Mark, Quick Secondary weapon, allows players to be dynamic and versatile on the field.

For example, the Peek & Fire option allows players to peek from behind cover and shoot at the enemy without exposing the whole body.

Custom HUD option in Free Fire

The minimap in Free Fire is located at the top-left corner of the screen and it cannot be customized or moved. Hence, it eliminates the opportunity to try out three or four-finger claw settings that may help players in getting more control over their character.

Custom layout option in PUBG Mobile Lite

PUBG Mobile Lite's custom layout has freely movable buttons and all options can be re-positioned and customized.

Gyroscope option

The gyroscope is a mechanism that detects the motion of the device and controls the recoil of a weapon with the movement of the device. Players can tilt their phones downwards or upwards to control the crosshair. Making it easier for some players to control recoil.

Free Fire's major drawback, however, is the absence of the gyroscope option. This is mainly due to the fact that the game was developed for low-end devices and most of the low-end devices do not offer a gyroscope mechanism.

'Controls' tab in PUBG Mobile Lite

PUBG Mobile Lite, however, features the gyroscope option and players can easily access that option from the 'Basic' tab in the settings.

Verdict: Which is better?

Considering the diverse and dynamic user experience from the aspects discussed above, PUBG Mobile Lite has better controls and layout features than Free Fire.

Moreover, the presence of the gyroscope option makes PUBG Mobile Lite more easily operatable for the players.

Note: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer and the reader's opinion may vary.