BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) temporarily shuts down Daily Fortune Pack UC event

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) was released as a beta version via Early Access to Indian players last month. As of yet, the game has only been made available to Android users, and the developers have not given any release dates for iOS devices yet.

Krafton had earlier announced a new event called “Daily Fortune Pack.”

In this event, BGMI players had the chance to acquire these “Fortune packs” through in-app purchases to get UC and other rewards.

The developers have now announced that the event has been temporarily paused. The event was supposed to run for a week, ending on July 7, 2021.

BGMI: Daily Fortune Pack UC event temporarily shut down

Today, Krafton, on the official website, has stated that it will be shutting down the Daily Fortune Pack event, as they have noticed some bugs. They added that they would be working on the problem and that a "fix" would soon be made available to BGMI players.

This is what the developers said on their website.

"Dear BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA players, We have identified an error related to Daily Fortune Pack, and temporarily taken down the event as of 01/07. We will fix the problem as soon as possible and update you right upon resumption. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Thank you."

BGMI players who want to read it on the official website can do so by clicking this link.

Krafton has not provided a timeline for the update or when BGMI players can expect the issue to be fixed.

For those who aren't aware, the Daily Fortune Pack is a week-long event that started on June 30th, 2021. In the event, BGMI players had the opportunity to acquire up to three packs, with each pack having a distinct collection of rewards.

The basic pack costs Rs 85 and rewards players with a Fortune Bag, 60UC, and a supply crate coupon. The second pack was Rs 190, and it rewarded BGMI players with 2 Fortune Bags, 120UC, and 2 supply crate coupons. Finally, the last pack was priced at Rs 269 and offered three Fortune Bags, 180UC, and 1 Classic Crate coupon.

