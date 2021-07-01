Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) shuts down 'Update Invitation Event' due to errors

The beta version of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has been in full swing since its debut last month. Players and fans have been enjoying the game and the developers have been adding new events and features to keep the players engrossed.

Today, Krafton added a new event to Battlegrounds Mobile India called "Update Invitation Event." The event was a way to celebrate the new update coming to Battlegrounds Mobile India. The new update will be coming on July 7th, 2021.

Battlegrounds Mobile India: 'Update Invitation Event' shutdown due to errors

Today, Krafton, via its official website, announced that the new "Update Invitation Event" stands canceled as of July 1st, 2021. The developers have sighted an error that has cropped up within the system that led to the cancelation of the event.

The developers have also stated that Battlegrounds Mobile India players will be receiving all the rewards and skins as mentioned earlier after the new update.

Official statement (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India website)

Here is the official statement from Krafton:

"Dear BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA fans,

We have identified an error within the Update Invitation event which had begun on 01/07, and temporarily taken down the event at 01/07 18:27. The rewards that could be claimed through the Update Invitation event will be provided to you after the upcoming update, and we will inform you via additional notice. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Love,

Krafton"

BGMI players who want to read it on the official website can do so by clicking this link.

As players can see, Krafton has not stated anything solid as to what led to the shutdown of the event. They have simply mentioned "an error" as the reason behind the cancelation. The good thing for Battlegrounds Mobile India players is that all of the rewards will be made available once the new update arrives.

The rewards included a Time Traveler Backpack, a Red Streak Set, and a Classic Crate Coupon. All of these rewards can be collected by simply logging into Battlegrounds Mobile India each day.

Rewards in the Update Event (Image via STAN GO YouTube)

There was also a mega reward on update day for Battlegrounds Mobile India players. A Lightning AWM skin would be given out to players on July 7th, 2021 i.e. when the update finally happened.

Earlier today, Krafton also temporarily canceled the "Daily Fortune Pack” event in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

