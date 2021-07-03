PUBG Mobile crosses 150 million pre-registrations ahead of version 1.5 update

PUBG Mobile fans cannot wait for the latest update, Ignition, to arrive, and the whooping number of pre-registrations is proof enough. The battle royale title comes up with major updates from time to time, and the latest one will be rolled out on July 6th.

The pre-registration for the 1.5 update is already underway, and the developers have also promised a pre-registration reward to players.

PUBG Mobile 1.5 update: 150 million pre-registrations and counting

The official social media pages of PUBG Mobile were pleased to announce that the pre-registration for the 1.5: Ignition update had crossed 150 million pre-registrations. It started on June 22nd and will draw to a close on July 5th (IST: 5:30 AM, i.e., UTC+0).

The pre-registration reward - Permanent Galaxy Messenger Set

Those who pre-register will win a Permanent Galaxy Messenger Set as a pre-registration reward. They can claim the exciting outfit once the 1.5 update rolls out.

How to pre-register for the PUBG Mobile Ignition update?

Gamers can follow these steps if they want to pre-register for the upcoming 1.5 update in PUBG Mobile successfully:

They will have to open PUBG Mobile and go to the Events section. Users must head to the Recommended tab and click on “PUBG MOBILE 1.5: IGNITION.” They can then click on the “Pre-Register Now” button.

Disclaimer: Since PUBG Mobile is banned in India, players are requested not to try and pre-register for the update. Instead, they can enjoy the Indian version of PUBG Mobile, Battlegrounds Mobile India.

