PUBG Mobile 1.5 pre-registration goes live: Rewards, release date, and more details

Battle Royale enthusiasts all over the world wait ardently for the major updates that PUBG Mobile comes up with. Major updates bring in various game modes that players can take part in. Sometimes these updates also introduce new maps, weapons, vehicles and more.

PUBG Mobile is all set to drop its new update and battle royale enthusiasts are super-excited. Players can now pre-register for the new PUBG Mobile 1.5: Ignition update.

PUBG Mobile 1.5 pre-registration goes live

PUBG MOBILE 1.5: IGNITION Pre-Registration is available NOW! 🔥



Claim one PERMANENT outfit as the new update drops by pre-registering! Event begins on 6/22 and ends on 7/5 (UTC+0)- so be sure to register ASAP! #PUBGMIGNITION



🔗 https://t.co/RcrK0hXSjW pic.twitter.com/vxtUfSHtO8 — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) June 22, 2021

The developer of PUBG Mobile has assured that players who pre-register will get a Permanent Galaxy Messenger Set as a pre-registration reward. This outfit is one of the Most Popular Entries in the Global Outfit Design Contest 2020.

Once players pre-register for the update, they will have to wait for its release. Once PUBG Mobile 1.5 rolls out, they can claim the exciting new permanent outfit.

PUBG Mobile 1.5 update patch might reset the season. So players can have a fresh Season 1. PUBG Mobile 1.5 update might introduce Hyperlines, Anti-Gravity Motorcycle, Air Conveyor and new firearm MG3. #PUBGMobile #PUBGM pic.twitter.com/PXnXSTSWkA — Game AddicTV 🇮🇳 (@Gameaddictv) June 15, 2021

The pre-registration went live today, June 22nd 2021. It will end on July 5th, 2021 (IST: 5:30 AM ie. UTC+0). Players can update their Battle Royale title the next day, July 6th, 2021.

How to pre-register for the PUBG 1.5: Ignition update

Players need to follow the steps given below to pre-register for the latest update:

Mobile gamers will first have to open PUBG Mobile and then head over to the Events section. Under Recommended, players will find “PUBG MOBILE 1.5: IGNITION” as an option. After clicking on the option, they can click on “Pre-register Now”.

Note: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Indian mobile gamers are advised not to pre-register. Instead, they can enjoy the recently released Battle Royale title, Battlegrounds Mobile India (Early Access).

