How to download PUBG Mobile 1.5 global version update on Android devices

The PUBG Mobile 1.5 update has hit the game servers, and players can now check out all the new features in the title.

Android users can download the update on their devices from the Google Play Store or using an APK file.

Players who update PUBG Mobile between July 9th and July 16th will receive 2,888 BP, 100 AG and a Victorian Maiden Backpack (3d) ×1 as rewards.

A detailed guide to downloading PUBG Mobile 1.5 updates via Google Play Store and APK file

Google Play Store

Players can follow these instructions to download the PUBG Mobile 1.5 update from the Google Play Store:

Step 1: Players should open the Google Play Store application and search “PUBG Mobile.”

Alternatively, they can tap this link to visit the PUBG Mobile page on the Google Play Store.

Step 2: Players will find an update button on the PUBG Mobile page. They should click on this button to get the latest version of the game.

Also read: Bigetron Esports crowned PUBG Mobile Ultimate Warrior Showdown champions

APK file

There are two different APK files for the 1.5 update available on the official PUBG Mobile website. Here are the links to both files:

Regular version of PUBG Mobile APK file: Click here (Size: Around 1 GB)

Small/Compact version of PUBG Mobile APK file: Click here (Size: 687 MB)

Players who pick the compact version of the APK file are required to download the resource packs in-game. They do not have to do this if they choose the regular version of the file.

Players can follow these instructions to download the PUBG Mobile 1.5 update using the APK file on the game's official website:

Step 1: Players must download either of the APK files using the links given above.

Step 2: They should then enable the “Install from Unknown Source” option from the settings and install the file.

Step 3: After the file has been installed, players can open PUBG Mobile and log in to their accounts to try out all the new features.

If players face a parsing error during installation, they can try to re-download the file and follow the same installation steps given above.

Also read: PUBG Mobile 1.5 update Patch Notes: New Mission Ignition mode, M63 LMG, Royale Pass changes, and more

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh