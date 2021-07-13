When will the BGMI 1.5 update come? Release time for today

Indian battle royale enthusiasts have been waiting with bated breath for the BGMI 1.5 update to roll out after the massive success of the PUBG 1.5 update. The latter came out on July 9th.

Much to the players’ excitement, Krafton announced on July 12th that the BGMI 1.5 update would roll out on the next day, i.e., July 13th. However, the notice was a bit misleading. Here’s why.

Also read: PUBG Mobile 1.5 update full patch notes, release time, APK update size, and more

Release time for BGMI 1.5 update

The BGMI 1.5 update was supposed to be released at 7:30 PM IST

The BMI 1.5 update time in the official notice by Krafton was mentioned as follows:

"Update version distribution starts from July 13th (Tue) 19:30 (IST)."

Naturally, players expected the update to be released at 7:30 in the evening. However, mobile gamers were a bit taken aback when the BGMI 1.5 update rolled out at 7:30 AM today.

Krafton cannot be entirely blamed as the following disclaimer was attached below the notice:

"This is an estimated time; distribution may end early or be delayed depending on circumstances."

Also read: BGMI 1.5.0 APK download files are fake as the next update is not arriving today

How to update BGMI?

Since the BGMI 1.5 update is already here, players can follow the simple steps given below to update the battle royale title:

They need to head over to Google Play Store. Users have to search for BGMI or click here to be redirected. They must click on the “Update” button.

There are two resource packs that players can choose from

After the game is updated, gamers can open BGMI and enjoy the new features that the update has brought forth. They need to select the resource pack of their choice. There are two options:

HD Resource pack

Low-spec Resource pack

The size of the BGMI 1.5 update is approximately 422 MB. The type of device used by the user also plays a role in determining this size.

Also read: BGMI 1.5 update released on Google Play Store: Download link, update size, and compatibility details

Edited by Ravi Iyer