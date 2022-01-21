How to top up BGMI UC using Codashop (January 2022)

BGMI is the top-grossing battle royale game on mobile devices in India. Although it has been just eight months since the game was released, its popularity has skyrocketed in the gaming community. Such an increase in popularity has resulted in more players logging into the game and making in-game purchases with the help of Unknown Cash (UC).

UC in Battlegrounds Mobile India has different uses. Players can open crates, purchase the Royale Pass, upgrade gun skins, and obtain items from lucky spins. However, the in-game UC shop provides UC bundles to players at a relatively high rate. This has resulted in players looking for different websites to purchase UC at lower rates.

Krafton has therefore partnered with Codashop, which provides better deals and offers additional cashback and discounts.

How to use Codashop and top up UC to make purchases in BGMI?

To purchase UC from Codashop, players need to visit the official website of Battlegrounds Mobile India and then head over to the UC shop. They need to enter their in-game ID and select the UC amount to purchase. They can then pay via UPI app or netbanking. Players can even get a receipt for the transaction sent to their e-mail ID.

In January 2022, Codashop is offering a great deal, and the website is now providing 40% bonus UC for BGMI players and an additional cashback that can be used for further purchases. To avail this offer, players need to head over to Codadhop's website and buy any amount of UC before January 28 9:00 am.

Here's a look at the list of UC bundles and their respective prices in Codashop.

Also Read Article Continues below

Pay for 60 UC and receive 60 UC + 3 Bonus UC - ₹75

Pay for 300 UC and receive 300 UC + 40 Bonus UC - ₹380

Pay for 600 UC and receive 600 UC + 90 Bonus UC - ₹750

Pay for 1500 UC and receive 1500 UC + 375 Bonus UC - ₹1,900

Pay for 3000 UC and receive 3000 UC + 1000 Bonus UC - ₹3,800

Pay for 6000 UC and receive 6000 UC + 2400 Bonus UC - ₹7,500

Edited by Siddharth Satish