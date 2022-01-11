5 best BGMI items to get with UC in January 2022

BGMI has grown in popularity ever since its release in July 2021. Players who left the game after PUBG Mobile was banned in India have returned and taken hold of their old inventory. Players got their Unknown Cash (UC) back and began purchasing cosmetics and other items.

As of January 2022, there are several items in the game that can be obtained using UC. While some items can help players upgrade their guns or vehicles, other cosmetics like skins and outfits will add prestige to their inventory.

What are the best items that BGMI players can obtain with UC in January 2022?

1) Avalanche X-Suit

The Avalanche X-Suit is the fourth X-Suit to appear in the game after Golden Pharaoh, Poseidon, and Blood Raven. The Avalanche X-Suit reaches its final form when it's upgraded to Level 6.

Since the X-Suit belongs to the rarest category of cosmetics available in BGMI and only a few famous YouTubers and dedicated gamers possess it, players can use UC to get hold of the X-Suit.

2) Reindeer Ghillie AKM

The Reindeer Ghillie AKM is available in the Forest Teasure spin. Players who are willing to spend plenty of UC on weapon skins can definitely give it a try. The legendary skin is designed according to the Reindeer Ghillie outfit which is also present in the same spin.

3) Materials

Materials are quite rare to get hold of in Battlegrounds Mobile India. They are used to upgrade weapons present in the game. However, materials do not come for free. Players who are willing to spend a lot of UC can get hold of the materials which are currently available in the Battlegrounds Lucky Crate.

4) Arctic Witch Set

The Arctic Witch Set is a mythic permanent item that is only available from a Custom Crate. Since mythic items are rare to obtain, players might have to spend plenty of UC to get the outfit (which comes with a unique emote).

While one Custom Crate in BGMI can be opened for 60 UC, a bundle of 10 Custom Crates can be opened for 540 UC.

5) Royale Pass

The Royale Pass in BGMI comes in two variants. The Elite Pass is available for 360 UC, and the Elite Pass Plus version is available for 960 UC. Players can either obtain the current C1S3 M6 Royale Pass, or wait for the next Royale Pass to arrive after January 17.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

