Top 3 ways to get free BGMI UC in 2022

BGMI was amongst the top games in 2021 when it comes to action games on mobile devices. The turn of the year will likely not affect the popularity of Battlegrounds Mobile India as players across the country are still engaged in the immersive experience of the battle royale genre on their smartphones.

Krafton often introduces new outfits, gun skins, seasonal Royale Passes, and several other cosmetics and in-game items that can only be purchased through Unlimited Cash (UC). However, UC comes at different prices depending on its quantity.

Players who cannot afford to purchase UC by spending money search for alternative apps and methods to obtain BGMI UC for free. Here's a look at the top three ways to get free BGMI UC in 2022.

What are the best ways to get BGMI UC for free in 2022?

1) Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards is probably the best app to get free rewards. Developed by the world's most trusted technology company, Google, the app is safe to use by BGMI players.

Players need to set up a Google profile and then complete a few easy surveys available to them to earn Google Play Credits, which they can exchange to get money. Players can use this money to purchase UC in the game.

2) Giveaways

Giveaways are safe, easy and free. Various BGMI YouTubers and streamers, as well as BGMI Esports tournament organizers often announce UC giveaways. Players can participate in these giveaways to try their luck at winning them and bagging UC for free.

3) Poll Pay

Poll Pay is a popular Get-Paid-To app that works on the same principle as Google Opinion Rewards. Users can head over to Poll Pay and earn virtual cash by completing a few easy tasks and surveys. Poll Pay is safe to use and can be a reliable option to get free BGMI UC.

Note: This article is a guide for BGMI players to get free BGMI UC, using which they can make purchases in the game and enrich their experience. Moreover, players are requested to read the Terms and Conditions of each app before using them.

Edited by Siddharth Satish