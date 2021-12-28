How to top-up Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) UC from Codashop with cashback

BGMI is one of the most popular action games on mobile. Being the Indian version of PUBG Mobile, Battlegrounds Mobile India has maintained similar features, mechanisms, and gameplay. As a result, the in-game currency in the form of Unlimited Cash (UC) has also remained the same.

UC can be used in the game to make purchases, open crates, unlock Royale Pass, upgrade gun skins, and a lot more. However, UC comes at a high cost when purchased from in-game.

This has resulted in players searching for different websites and applications which will enable them to buy UC at cheaper rates. BGMI, therefore, has partnered with Codashop, which offers UC with cashback.

Buying UC from Codashop for in-game purchases in BGMI: Everything you need to know

Codashop is the official UC purchasing website popularized by various Battlegrounds Mobile India Partners and famous BGMI YouTubers and content creators. Players can head over to the official BGMI website and navigate to the UC shop, clicking on which will direct them straight to the Codashop website.

What Midasbuy is for PUBG Mobile, Codashop is for Battlegrounds Mobile India. Players must fill in their in-game Character ID, select the UC amount and then purchase the UC from the UPI apps or via Netbanking. Players can also get a purchase receipt by providing their email addresses.

Codashop provides up to 40% Bonus UC and an added cashback, which is more affordable than in-game prices. Here is a look at the different deals that players can obtain by purchasing from Codaship before the end of 2021.

Purchase 60 UC, and obtain 60 UC + 3 Bonus UC

Purchase 300 UC, and obtain 300 UC + 40 Bonus UC

Purchase 600 UC, and obtain600 UC + 90 Bonus UC

Purchase 1500 UC, and obtain 1500 UC + 375 Bonus UC

Purchase 3000 UC, and obtain 3000 UC + 1000 Bonus UC

Purchase 6000 UC, and obtain 6000 UC + 2400 Bonus UC

Note: Players are advised to undertake all precautionary measures while purchasing UC online. Read the Terms and Conditions of Codashop before making any purchase.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha