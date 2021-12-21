How to top up Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) UC for 2022 purchases

BGMI is like other popular games with in-game currency for players to make purchases. The battle royale game has Unknown Cash (UC), which acts as the currency for purchasing several items like skins, crates, room cards, and even the famous seasonal Royale Pass.

Several content creators and professional esports players are seen to have spent millions of UCs to purchase Legendary and Mythic items to distinguish their premium inventories from others. Players who wish to buy UCs come the new year must know the various methods that may come in handy.

What are the various top-up methods in BGMI for UC purchases in 2022?

1) Use Google Play balance

Google is one of the most trusted sites on the internet, witnessing the most traffic on its platform. Hence, purchases made from Google Play balance are safe and reliable. Players can purchase UC in Battlegrounds Mobile India by transferring money from their debit/credit card, UPI ID, or Netbanking.

Once the money is credited, they can head to the in-game store and purchase UC, which will enable them to make further in-game purchases. Moreover, users are entitled to discounts from the respective apps like PayTM, Amazon Pay, Phone Pay, and Google's very own GPay when they transfer their balance from their UPI ID.

2) Codashop

Codashop has recently proved its authenticity, making the website safe to use. Famous BGMI YouTubers like Scout have also promoted the website on their channels, cutting out any doubt of the website being fraudulent.

Codashop provides discounts on UC bundles and even provides additional UC at a lower cost. Here's are the different rates available:

60 UC = ₹75

300 + 25 UC = ₹380

600 + 60 UC = ₹750

1500 + 300 UC = ₹1900

3000 + 850 UC = ₹3800

6000 + 2100 UC = ₹7500

However, all these rates are subject to change in 2022.

3) Participate in giveaways

Giveaways are hosted by various BGMI YouTubers and tournament organizations on YouTube and LOCO. Participating in these events creates an opportunity for players to earn UC for free.

However, they have to keep in mind that participation doesn't guarantee winning, and only a few are entitled to win UC.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the author's views. While topping up UCs in BGMI, players must take all safety measures to complete the purchase procedure securely.

Edited by Ravi Iyer