"Dedicated guidance and support will surely help young women in gaming": Female BGMI roster of GodLike Esports

Even if women in gaming are unfortunately still frowned upon by some, the number of female gamers is increasing slowly and steadily. Women who are genuinely good at gaming are even venturing into the esports segment.

One of the most famous esports organizations, GodLike Esports, unveiled their women-only roster a few days ago with a view to encouraging more women to join the industry. In a conversation with Sportskeeda Esports’s Debolina Banerjee, the players of GodLike Esports’s women roster talked about the importance of women in gaming and the need to provide them with guidance for better performance.

GodLike Women's take on the promotion of female gamers

Q. Gaming, in general, is frowned upon as a profession in India, especially for women. How do you feel this situation can be improved and the position of women in the gaming scene be promoted to create a healthy gaming ambience for everyone?

GodLike Women: Much like Godlike Esports, more organizations need to promote and create a healthy and safe space for women. Dedicated guidance and support will surely help young women in gaming.

Aside from organizations, we believe that the audience needs to change its attitude towards female gamers. It would definitely be encouraging if women in gaming were not just treated like Barbie dolls. The audience and community can help through constructive criticism rather than stereotyping women as noobs.

Q. What is your take on establishing yourself in a male-dominated world? Do you think the presence of women in gaming and their success is another form of women's empowerment?

GodLike Women: Absolutely! Gaming helps women become independent and start earning at a young age. Nothing is more empowering than being independent.

GodLike Women recently won Femstars BGMI Invitational (Image via Femstars)

Honestly, it is difficult to establish yourself in a predominantly male-dominated gaming ecosystem. But that is the case when it comes to almost every other field. If a woman performs well and establishes herself, the credit is either given to her luck or looks.

Q. Many games overly sexualize female characters for no particular reason other than to cater to the male gaze. Being a female gamer, do you feel that such pointless objectification is degrading? How do you think this situation can be addressed so that the community can take a step towards correcting it?

GodLike Women: We don’t know even one fellow female gamer who does not find this pointless objectification degrading.

I think the gaming companies and game designers need to address this. Their audience is usually very young. They need to assess the impression they are creating on young minds. As a community, we need to start calling out such pointless objectifications.

Q. Since GodLike Esports is one of the few esports organizations with a dedicated female roster, do you feel that it is creating a platform that is disregarding any inherent gender bias?

GodLike Women: Definitely! Being one of the biggest organizations in India, Godlike Esports sets examples for other companies and also provides hope to other gamers. This initiative definitely paves the way for a path of opportunities for women in gaming.

Q. What is your message to female gamers who aspire to establish themselves as professional players in this scene?

GodLike Women: Keep improving, keep grinding. It's not about when your journey starts, as everyone has their own pace. Don’t compare yourself to anybody else in a negative way. Hard work definitely pays off.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee