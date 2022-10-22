5 best custom worlds for Minecraft Java Edition in 2022

Minecraft has a unique world generation engine that randomly creates different terrains and biomes adjacent to one another, resulting in every world being unique.

However, the contents of the world itself can become boring and repetitive. The biomes will be the same, mobs spawning there will be the same, and even the terrain generation will start to look smiliar.

This is where custom worlds created by talented modders can completely change how the game looks. Since Minecraft openly supports all kinds of mods, the community has come up with custom maps, terrain generation, and even biomes to explore. Here are some of the best custom worlds that gamers can explore and enjoy.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. There are many other custom world mods worth checking out.

Top 5 custom worlds for Minecraft Java Edition in 2022

5) Sky Islands

A simple sky island for players to explore in Minecraft (Image via CurseForge)

This is a really beautiful custom world that only consists of a massive sky island. The creator of this custom world simply added it to the CurseForge website for others to download and explore. Even though there are no special structures or quests on it, explorers will enjoy the custom generation and a small village created in one corner of the island.

Additionally, those who are planning to build a sky city or island of their own can get inspiration and ideas from this world.

4) Horizon City - Advanced World

This custom world has a full fledged city for players to explore in Minecraft (Image via CurseForge)

Loads of custom worlds out there try to mimic a real-life city with roads, buildings, skyscrapers, etc. Horizon City - Advanced World is a sequel to another custom world, adding more structures. These are also designed with decoration and interior designs.

The map is hardcore for survival since it contains about 3000 spawners with various monsters. They are hidden in different places, inside walls and floors. Hence, this custom world also adds several quests for players to follow.

3) Radiant City Official

Another city custom world that contains beautiful buildings and structures to explore in Minecraft (Image via CurseForge)

Radiant City is another great custom world if players want to explore a massive city with different structures and pathways. The creator of the custom world provided certain specific video settings to properly run it in the best graphics possible. Along with that, they also shared the modes in which it can be played and also mentioned one of the quests in it.

Even though the world is only 70% complete, it looks gorgeous and worth checking out.

2) OneBlock Original

OneBlock is a highly popular custom world with different game mechanics (Image via CurseForge)

When it comes to the abundance of resources, Minecrafters have nearly everything at their disposal right from the start. This particular custom world takes things to the opposite extreme and spawns players on one block. They need to craft new items, survive and expand their world.

This is a very popular concept in the community and loads of mods have been created for this gamemode.

1) Skyblock Classic Edition

Skyblock is arguably the most famous custom world map for Minecraft (Image via CurseForge)

When it comes to custom worlds and maps, Skyblock is one of the most popular ones. Millions of players have tried to survive this custom gamemode where they are given a limited amount of resources. Though it is not as extreme as spawning on one block, it does push players to think and preserve their resources carefully.

Though the general course of the game is the same, different essential structures and locations are all generated in Skyblock fashion, with nothing but the void underneath them.

