5 best things to do in Minecraft Skyblock in 2022

Skyblock is one of Minecraft’s most famous challenges. The map places players on an isolated island suspended above the void, with only a small amount of dirt, a chest with some items such as water and lava, and a single tree from which players need to build up their resources.

However, with the challenge map being so open-ended, it can be difficult for players unfamiliar with the challenge to know exactly the best things to do. Five of the essential things for Skyblock players to do are detailed below.

Minecraft Skyblock survival world has a ton of build potential

5) Create a water trail downward

An early modded skyblock base, with water flowing down to catch falling players (Image via Minecraft)

One of the biggest dangers in Skyblock is the world itself. Players exist on a small island suspended above the void. This means that if players ever fall off the island, they will fall into the void, guaranteed death. However, death is not the worst part of falling. The worst part of falling into the void is that players lose all items they hold.

One of the best ways to solve this issue is by using water. If players place water in such a way that it flows down into the void, they can move through the air and enter the water should they fall before swimming back up to the island. This extra safety net can make island expansion and regular activities much safer.

4) Make a mob spawner

Minecraft’s mobs have a plethora of useful drops for survival. These drops include carrots, potatoes, iron, tools from zombies, bones, arrows, bows from skeletons, string from spiders, and gunpowder from creepers. However, with the endless void below, it can be very deadly to try to take on even a single one of these mobs.

Thankfully, generic mob spawners can be made with nothing other than a handful of blocks. These spawners are platforms that are made in such a way that players can attack hostile mobs without the hostile mobs begin able to hit the player. This will allow players to get all these valuable drops while also being safe from harm.

3) Expand the Platform

The crafting recipe for slabs (Image via Minecraft)

Space is one of the most significant issues that players face early on in a new survival Skyblock world. Players need room to plant trees, add storage, and add things such as mob spawners, farms, or passive mob spawning areas.

The best and most effective way to add area to a Skyblock island is not actually through the use of blocks. Players should instead convert blocks into slabs. Three whole blocks of wood or cobblestone can be converted into six platforms. This means players can get twice the mileage of their resources when using slabs.

2) Farm Trees

A basic skyblock base with multiple spots to grow trees (Image via Minecraft)

Trees, and by extension wood, are some of the most important resources available to player in Skyblock. Players need wood to make crafting tables, tools, and sticks and expand the island past its initial size. This makes farming trees incredibly important.

Players should make sure to space out the dirt they can salvage from the island so that they can plant multiple saplings at once, as this will give them much more wood than relying on a single tree at a time could ever produce.

1) Make a Cobblestone Generator

While wood makes for an excellent resource to expand and craft with in the early game of a new Minecraft Skyblock world, the fact that it can only be attained through trees, which take considerable time to grow, can limit how quickly players can expand.

This is where cobblestone generators come in. Cobblestone generators use the interaction between flowing water and lava to give players an infinite amount of cobblestone. Players can use this cobblestone to expand their island and get cobblestone in much larger numbers than wood in less time.

