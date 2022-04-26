How to get cobblestone in Minecraft 1.18 update

Minecraft has a gigantic collection of blocks to display to its players. As a game with entire worlds and even planets (with mods) consisting solely of blocks and block-shaped entities, Mojang's masterpiece does pretty well when dividing these blocks into variants. Many blocks in the game come from a single source block. One such block is cobblestone.

Cobblestone is one of the most common blocks in the game. As the game’s progression demands it, this block is likely to be the second or third block the player comes into contact with during the early stages of their in-game journey.

This article will list the ways in which players can obtain the cobblestone block in Minecraft.

Cobblestone: How to get the stone variant in Minecraft

There are three concrete ways of getting cobblestone in the game. Each method is quite easy to replicate and make use of to find or make cobblestone in the game.

1) Through mining

Stone is one of the most common blocks in the game. It makes up a huge chunk of the game’s world and is the primary resource used in the generation and making of the world’s third or fourth layer of terrain, along with its caves and mountains.

However, one of its biggest uses for the player is that when mined, it drops cobblestone. This is the reason cobblestone is so common yet so valuable since it can be used to make tons of stuff like stone weapons, tools, utility blocks like furnaces, and more.

2) Through natural generation

Cobblestone is available in many places throughout the world of Minecraft. Most of the instances of its generation are found in or around special structures and locations. These structures and locations include dungeons, jungle temples, pillager outposts, underwater ruins, strongholds, plains, taiga, snowy tundra villages, and woodland mansions.

3) By using a cobblestone generator

In Minecraft, cobblestone is made when the lava that is flowing comes into direct contact with still water. This is important to remember, as lava that is not flowing makes obsidian when it comes into contact with water. A cobblestone generator is a natural device that allows players to create unlimited cobblestone.

A cobblestone generator has a player dig a four-block hole into the ground and pour water on one end and lava on the other. The lava has to be placed with an empty block space in front of it so that it can turn into flowing lava. When the two meet, cobblestone will be generated.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh