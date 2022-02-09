Minecraft player creates detailed custom mesa terrain

Minecraft players are known for using every ounce of their creativity to work on their building skills. While those who like to focus on combat, exploration, and the game’s main progression build rudimentary bases for storage, temporary living, and shelter, others prefer spending months and even years perfecting their hard work.

Reddit is a hub for users to showcase their talent to other community members. r/Minecraft and its sister subreddits that deal with seeds and builds are platforms where thousands of gamers share their builds and seed findings daily.

Reddit reacts to Minecraft player’s custom made mesa terrain

The Redditor recently shared an incredibly detailed build in the official subreddit. It consists of a custom-made terrain set in the mesa biome. Players can see the different blocks usually found in the biome at play, such as red sand, terracotta, dirt, and more.

Most of the build is centered around a gigantic valley with tall mountains on both sides. A wide “natural” pathway was designed in the middle, resembling a hilly savanna biome.

It contains trees, sticks, and grass blocks. The pathways going from the base of the mountains on each side to their respective peaks consist of gradually increasing, one-block high natural steps. The highest point on the build is on a tree on the western mountain range, going up all the way up to Y level 245.

Another shot of the mesa valley (Image via Minecraft)

While the amount of time put into this build is unknown, the Redditor did confirm that he built the map using the “World Machine” software. It is a free-to-use terrain generating software used by many AAA game development studios for generating vast and detailed world terrains.

The terrain generation is highly realistic and takes a short amount of time to generate.

Reactions from other Redditors

A look at the border of the mesa (Image via Minecraft)

The build received many compliments from the community on Reddit, with gamers making heartfelt and wholesome jokes about how crazy it was.

The Redditor has uploaded a link to the build in the Reddit chat, allowing others to download the world and see it for themselves. Users are advised to turn up their render distance, which will enable them to fully experience the depth, detail, scale, and immersion of the build.

Note: The shaders used in the screenshots above are the Vanilla Plus shaders, with the render scaling set to 50 chunks.

Edited by Ravi Iyer