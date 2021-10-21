5 best Minecraft biomes for survival

The world of Minecraft is almost infinite, and a wide variety of biomes are generated in it. Minecraft always has something new for the player to explore as new items and biomes get added with the updates.

There are over fifty different biomes in the game, including all distinct variants. Each biome has unique features that may help players who enjoy playing the game in survival mode.

Best biomes for survival in Minecraft

5) Dark forest

Dark oak forest (Image via Minecraft)

The dark forest is a biome that is full of dark oak trees for the most part. Dark oak is arguably one of the best-looking wood types in the game as of version 1.17. The rare woodland mansion can also be found in this biome.

4) Taiga

Taiga forest (Image via Minecraft)

There are three different variants of the taiga biome that players can choose to live in. While exploring the taiga biome, players will find cows, pigs, chickens, and sheep, because of which, setting a simple food farm is easy here. Along with villages, pillager outposts are also generated here.

3) Savanna

Savanna biome (Image via Minecraft)

Savanna biome has some of the best-looking villages and trees. Like plains, dense forests do not generate here. Players who enjoy building and living in weirdly generated areas would love to live in the shattered variant of the savanna biome. Many floating islands and other unusual world generations can be seen there.

2) Plains

Plains biome (Image via Minecraft)

Plains are one of the most commonly seen biomes in the game. This biome has a lot of room for players to create a huge base without cutting many trees. As dense forests are not generated here, mobs like skeletons do not have many places to hide during the day.

1) Mushroom fields

Mushroom fields biome (Image via Minecraft)

This biome is rare to come across, but if one does, they can enjoy the rest of their survival journey without worrying about monsters. No monster can spawn on the mushroom fields, however, they can enter it from a different biome.

A unique variant of cows called mooshroom can also be found while exploring the mushroom fields.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

