Minecraft Redditor builds a stunning floating island

Other than the main Minecraft Reddit page, the Minecraft build subreddit is also a bustling place where players flock to talk and post about several aspects of building structures in the popular sandbox title.

The game offers a vast blank canvas with hundreds of blocks that players can use to make almost anything. Over the years, many creative builds have been posted on the subreddit, and one such Redditor has wowed the community.

Recently, a Redditor by the name 'u/3exu' posted a gorgeous photo of the first floating island they made from scratch. Natural builds like floating islands and sky cities are quite popular in the community as they require some expertise to build. As it is completely detached from the ground, players might have difficulty building it, especially in survival mode.

In the photo, the original poster showcased how they made one main island along with three smaller ones on top. All these islands were terraformed with stone, dirt, grass, trees, and many other types of blocks. The bottom of these islands had somewhat pointy ends, along with waterfalls flowing off the islands. The overall build and beautiful shaders made the picture even prettier.

Players react to the stunning floating island built by Minecraft Redditor

These types of mega builds are always appreciated on the Minecraft Builds subreddit, as it shows how much effort the player put into building it. Within a day, the post received over 4,000 upvotes and hundreds of comments praising the original poster and the build. People also talked about certain aspects of the build.

As the photo was in high-definition, people started noticing certain details of the build and pointing them out. They appreciated how ice blocks were used to create the waterfall effect on the island so that it didn't fall all the way down but still gave the impression of falling water.

Several people also talked about a huge dragon skull on one of the hills on the main island. When people zoomed into the picture, they were amazed by the subtle details and praised the original poster for it.

People also commented on the selection of blocks and colors that were used to make the Minecraft island. They appreciated the color scheme and were impressed by the block palette. They also pointed out how good the bottom of these islands looked, with an almost stalactite-esque aesthetic.

Other than that, a few people surprisingly connected the islands to an old game called 'Chrono Trigger,' which had a similar-looking floating island called 'Zeal Kingdom.'

Overall, people loved the original poster's first floating island and commented on several aspects of the build and the game. The post is still live on the subreddit and is gaining a lot of attention.

