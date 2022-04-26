Minecraft Redditor creates Schrödinger's cat in the game

The Minecraft Reddit page is a bustling place where all kinds of content related to the sandbox game is posted. Some of these posts gain a lot of popularity as they showcase innovative contraptions or builds or by simply being funny. It is a brilliant community for players where they can talk and post almost anything about Minecraft.

Recently, a Redditor named 'u/Gamer_player_boi' posted a fascinating video of how a cat turned invincible after the player performed a redstone and potion trick on it. Essentially, the player made a contraption where they placed two dispensers with harming and healing splash potions in each. In the pit, they placed the cat, which would be affected by both these potions.

After they started the redstone circuit, the cat got affected by both healing and harming potions. The cat then turned red because of the damage but wasn't dying thanks to the healing effect. This resulted in the player recreating Schrödinger's cat, which wasn't exactly alive or dead. After this, they blew up TNT on top of the cat, but the mob didn't die.

Players react to Schrödinger's cat created by a Minecraft Redditor

Minecraft Redditors flooded the post since the glitch was funny and fascinating to watch. The video received over 15,000 upvotes and hundreds of comments in a day. People talked about all aspects of the video, including the cat, the slime that was accidentally affected, and how the contraption was made.

Some people noticed the slime that was mysteriously affected by the harming and healing potion as well. As the player was about to start the redstone circuit, a slime went past the contraption and got affected in the same way the cat was. Hence, people joked about how the player unintentionally did the experiment on the slime as well.

As the cat was affected both by healing and harming potions, it was stuck in the middle where it was neither alive nor dead. Viewers talked about how the cat was alive but slightly dead as well. People kept the thread going with humorous statements about the poor mob's eternal pain and so on.

Several people talked about how the player opened the box, which essentially defeated the whole purpose of Schrödinger's experiment. However, people argued that the player still got the perfect answer that the experiment depicts, i.e., the cat is neither alive nor dead.

Other than that, people also talked about the actual Minecraft bug that allowed the player to do such an experiment on the cat. They talked about how the bug was in Bedrock Edition and could be used in survival as well. However, this is unconfirmed as the original poster didn't clarify anything regarding the effect on players.

Overall, the post was very well received and garnered loads of reactions and discussions from Minecraft Redditors on the page. The post is still live as players flock to it to witness the bizarre experiment in the game.

Edited by Danyal Arabi