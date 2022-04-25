Minecraft Redditor creates a huge hand with gravel and command blocks

Minecraft is a vast sandbox game in which players can make almost anything. From small houses to enormous builds, everything can be built with the help of several types of blocks. Some of these crazy builds are occasionally posted on the Minecraft Reddit page, where thousands of players flock daily to talk about all aspects of the game and post everything related to Minecraft.

Recently, a Redditor by the name 'u/KevinJNguy01' posted a stunning video of how they made a huge hand with the help of command blocks and falling gravel. As players know, gravel is a block in Minecraft that is affected by gravity. This means that if it does not have any solid blocks underneath, it will fall. This is cleverly used by players, and this redditor took it to another level.

In the video, a certain type of gravel island was suspended in the air with the help of a command block beneath it. At first, it looked like a gravel island, but when the player pressed a button on a command block, the gravity started affecting the blocks, and thousands of them started to fall. Soon enough, the blocks started forming a huge hand on the ground.

Players react to huge hand sculpture made with gravel and command blocks by Minecraft Redditor

The way the player envisioned what the hand should look like and accordingly made the gravel island was impressive and was instantly noticed on the Reddit page. The post received over 21,000 upvotes and many comments within a day. People talked about several aspects of the overall contraption and appreciated the original poster for the spectacular contraption and build.

Huge gravel hand being formed (Image via u/KevinJNguy01 Reddit)

One Redditor humorously made a pun while appreciating the build, using the word 'hand' in it. Others were simply amazed by how powerful the original poster's PC was to handle this many blocks falling and creating the enormous hand. People also joked that their laptops would simply burn if they tried anything like this.

Some players also discussed how the original poster cleverly used a command block to make the gravel blocks fall properly. The more traditional way to do this is without the command block where players simply break the blocks underneath to allow the gravel to fall.

Overall, Minecraft Redditors loved the overall contraption and the way a sculpture was made with falling gravel blocks. Several people appreciated the original poster with thousands of upvotes. The post is still live, and many users are flocking to it to witness the stunning build and share their thoughts.

Edited by Danyal Arabi