Minecraft Redditor showcases a great doodle of an Ender Dragon battle

Since Minecraft is a creative game where players can build several stunning structures in a near-endless world, it also encourages some people to create artworks in real life. Once in a while, a fascinating artwork pops up on the Minecraft Reddit page amongst other posts related to the sandbox game.

Recently, a Redditor by the name 'u/NicolasBriones' posted a great doodle of the final Ender Dragon fight. In the title, the redditor mentioned how the overall fight was reimagined in this doodle. Although most things were the same, few of the details were different and fascinating.

Redditors react to the reimagined Ender Dragon battle doodle

The doodle from u/NicolasBriones depicted the dragon flying over the main end island with some tall Endermen and a shorter player running away. Instead of throwing a simple fireball towards the player, the dragon was spewing a jet of its purple fire. The continuous flow of dragon's breath from the dragon was different from the real game and was an interesting concept of how Ender Dragon can attack players.

Minecrafters have fought the dragon for quite some time now, hence the reimagined version of the fight was welcomed and appreciated on the Reddit page. The post received over 15 thousand upvotes in a day, with several comments discussing the different aspects of the fight and the details of the doodle.

Several people pointed out the continuous fire from the dragon and appreciated the new type of attack the original poster had imagined. They expressed their excitement and talked about how Mojang should add these new features to the dragon to make the fight interesting again.

A few people noticed how weird the Endermen looked in the doodle. Because of some perspective illusion, the mysterious creatures looked like they were floating instead of standing on the ground. This gave people an eerie feeling and they loved the different look of the realm. Whether the floating Enderman was just an illusion or a deliberate creative choice, it looked quite different and fascinating.

Several people also mentioned how the doodle reminded them of scenes from different TV series and games. People commented on the dragon from the popular TV series Game of Thrones and how it breathed fire. Some even mentioned another game called 'Mass Effect' and a creature called 'Reaper.'

Overall, Minecraft Redditors were quite impressed by the simple yet innovative doodle from the original poster. As the dragon fight in the game has become outdated, this doodle was a breath of fresh air with the jet of dragon fire and floating Endermen. The post is still going strong as new people are constantly coming in to appreciate the artwork.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan