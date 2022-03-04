Top 5 things players need to avoid while fighting the Enderman in Minecraft

Endermen in Minecraft are powerful mobs that can quickly overwhelm an unprepared player. Created from the lore of Slenderman, these long-armed mobs can spawn anywhere users may be. This includes The Overworld, The Nether, and The End.

Because of this, gamers will see Endermen as a common sight. Here are some things they should avoid doing around them.

Five crucial things not to do when fighting an Enderman in Minecraft

The Enderman is a fascinating mob that can quickly change its behavior based on the player's actions.

5) Avoid dry land when fighting the Enderman

Endermen are terrified of water and will not come near users while they are in the water (Image via Minecraft)

Something very strange for a creature that can appear anywhere in any dimension in Minecraft is that Endermen are afraid of water. If gamers are out in the open, they can be attacked by an angered Enderman.

They can swim in the water to avoid them or carry around a water bucket. By dumping it on the ground and standing in it, the Enderman will avoid the water.

4) Avoid being out in the open

Players can find a moment of solace inside their structures if the fighting gets too tricky (Image via Minecraft)

Enderman can move very quickly during battles, much faster than users, and to top it off, they can teleport. Gamers will want to be able to have some sort of shelter to tuck into so that they can avoid being struck by the Enderman.

They must be warned, though, that the Enderman can pick up blocks and can still get to players in some instances.

3) Do not be in spaces more than two blocks high

Users can avoid Endermen by hiding in spaces that are less than two blocks high (Image via Minecraft)

The Enderman is three blocks high, meaning that if gamers build a shelter around themselves that has two blocks of clearance, the mob cannot get inside of it. They will try to rush the player but will be unable to get them.

Even with their long arms, they cannot strike. Users can then easily attack them and defeat them from within the safety of the two-block high structure.

2) Do not make direct eye contact with an Enderman

Making direct eye contact with an Enderman will provoke them to attack (Image via Minecraft(

When gamers make direct eye contact with an Enderman, they will see them get very angry. Their body begins to shake, and they will stare back.

As soon as players stop direct eye contact, the Enderman will mercilessly rush at them. When this happens, the former will have little choice but to fight unless they are in the proper shelter or inside a body of water.

1) Avoid going maskless

Wearing a carved pumpkin can allow players to look at Endermen without provoking them (Image via Minecraft)

Endermen do not like eye contact, and one of the best ways for users to avoid confrontation with them is to put a carved pumpkin on their heads. When they wear a carved pumpkin in the head armor slot, they will not anger the Enderman by making direct eye contact with it.

In fact, gamers can look right into their eyes and not trigger them at all. This is advised in areas with a lot of Endermen.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

