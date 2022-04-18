How to get the impulse command block in Minecraft

In Minecraft, some things are simply impossible without commands. Other things are made easier through commands, but not everything a command does can be done organically. That's why many players prefer to play the game with them enabled, even though it disables achievements.

One downside to using commands is that they need to be typed in over and over again. That's where command blocks, which can be programmed to do a command, come into play.

There are three different types of command blocks: impulse, chain, and a repeating command block. Here's how to get an impulse command block and what it does in Minecraft.

Impulse command block in Minecraft: What it does and how to get it

The impulse command block is considered the default command block. The command "/give @s minecraft:command_block" will give players this block. Unlike for the chain or the repeating command block, nothing else has to be specified.

Most players who have used a command block before have more than likely used this particular block as well. Unlike the repeating or the chain blocks, this command block only executes the command once.

These blocks are considered to run on a rising surge of redstone and will only work once when they are actived. Even if they remain powered, the command will only execute once.

Here's how to use it:

Enter the command to get a command block in the inventory. Place down the command block wherever it needs to be. Press the use button on the block to open the command user interface (must be in Creative mode). Enter the command, click 'done' and exit the block. Activate the block with a redstone device and watch the command be enacted. Repeat the process if players want to try other commands or do it again.

These command blocks are often used in simpler builds. It's challenging to make a complex redstone build with the impulse command block since it executes the command a single time before being done.

Other command blocks can be used to execute the command repeatedly or when the previous command block has done its command (in a bit of a command sequence).

However, for Minecraft gamers trying to learn command blocks, the impulse command block is a great way to go. It's simple enough and only requires one basic command to obtain. The other two command blocks are a bit more complex than this one.

