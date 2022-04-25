How to tame a cat in Minecraft 1.18

Cats are tameable animal mobs in Minecraft, along with their ocelot counterparts. They make for great companions, and their ability to scare creepers and phantoms away is incredibly helpful.

Cats are often found in the game's various villages. They can also be found wandering around swamp hut structures, where they keep company with witches.

Cats come in different fur patterns. They spawn into these patterns at random, though in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition, 50% of cats that spawn during a full moon will be black cats.

Taming a cat and keeping it as your own requires the same food items regardless of the mob's appearance.

Steps players can follow to tame a cat in Minecraft

Cats are quite fond of raw fish (Image via Mojang)

To tame a cat in Minecraft, players will need either raw cod or raw salmon. Fortunately, these food items are quite easy to find.

Once a cat is tamed by a player, it will follow them until ordered to sit. It will no longer despawn, and there's no need to apply a nametag (unless the player wishes to name the cat).

Below, Minecraft players can find a short list of steps on how to tame a cat of their very own:

Obtain at least one piece of raw cod or raw salmon. These fish can be acquired via fishing pole in ocean biomes. Salmon can also be found in rivers. The fish also appear as mobs themselves and will drop the raw food item if killed by the player. When you have raw cod/salmon, do not cook it. Instead, head to the cat at the nearby village/swamp hut where it is currently roaming. Approach the cat and place your crosshairs over the cat. Place the raw cod/salmon in your hands. Either right-click or press the use item button.

That's all there is to it! Players should notice that the cat emits heart particles to signify that it is now tamed. If the cat doesn't immediately become tamed and follow the player, they can attempt to give it more cod or salmon to ensure it is tamed.

In addition to taming cats in Minecraft, raw cod and salmon can be used to place the mob in love mode or even heal it by two hearts if it is damaged.

Tamed cats not only protect players from creepers and phantoms but are also capable of bringing the player gift items, including rabbit feet, rabbit hides, string, phantom membranes, and more.

