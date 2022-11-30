7 best Minecraft mods for world generation in 2022

Minecraft's terrain generation code has come a long way since its early days. A smattering of biomes and structures are spread across the Overworld, Nether, and End after each seed is loaded into the game.

While Mojang has done an admirable job with Minecraft's terrain generation, some members of the modding community have improved Mojang's work even further. These mods are an excellent way to change the way your world generates entirely, from biomes, to structures, to redesigning and improving the Nether and End dimensions.

Players who enjoy a more vanilla-friendly experience can also find plenty of mods that make tweaks and fixes without overhauling the entire game's terrain creation. There are too many mods to list outright, but it's worth noting some of the best examples of generation mods for 2022.

Explore these Terrain and World Generation mods for Minecraft 1.19

1) Biomes O' Plenty

A pasture biome in Biomes O' Plenty (Image via Forstride/CurseForge)

Minecraft is known for its biomes, but the modding community has answered with a sizable amount of improvements on this variety. Biomes O' Plenty is arguably the top mod for adding biomes to the game's world generation. New biomes can be found in both the Overworld and the Nether, but these biomes also come complete with their flora and blocks to utilize as you see fit, expanding on your building and decoration capabilities substantially.

2) Repurposed Structures

A jungle fortress in Repurposed Structures (Image via telepathicgrunt/CurseForge)

As a whole new way to experience Minecraft's various generated structures, Repurposed Structures is one of the best options available. It adds 12 dungeon variants, 14 new mineshafts, three new ancient city types, 18 new temple variants, over a dozen new pillager outpost constructions, and much more. After installing this mod, it'd be scarce to find a standard generated structure in the game no matter where you go.

Whether you're adventuring in the Overworld, the Nether, or even the End, your Minecraft world will take on an entirely new life thanks to the several new structures occupying it.

3) When Dungeons Arise!

Players face a pillager palace in When Dungeons Arise! (Image via Aureljz/CurseForge)

For Minecraft fans who love a challenge or RPG adventuring in general, When Dungeons Arise! is a spectacular mod. This modification implements elements into the world generation code that allow for the creation of massive rogue-like dungeons to overcome.

The complexity of these dungeons is immense, with tons of passages and hidden hallways to explore. But don't let that fool you, these dungeons are plenty dangerous as well, and have a ton of treasures to loot for your trouble.

4) Ecologics

Penguins roam an ice biome in Ecologics (Image via SameDifferent/CurseForge)

If you want to bring change to Minecraft terrain generation without making sweeping changes, Ecologics is a great place to start. This mod reworks existing in-game biomes to provide new mobs, blocks, and items without drastically altering the terrain generation itself. It makes the game's biomes feel more alive without adding an obscene amount of custom content.

Play with penguins in icy biomes, use sand castles to hide turtle eggs on the beach, and enjoy coconuts in tropical biomes. There's much more to the Minecraft mod than these changes, but it's a much more laid-back experience compared to many of its counterparts.

5) The Lost Cities

A bridge feeds into a mountain in The Lost Cities (Image via McJty/CurseForge)

While Minecraft's Overworld certainly has its perks, The Lost Cities reshapes the dimension in its own unique style. Instead of spawning in the standard Overworld, players will find themselves in an abandoned city that spans essentially the entire game world.

The city is complete with its own buildings, transit infrastructure, and even some underground dungeons to ensure there's still a challenge factor at play. Players can rebuild the city, bring friends in to populate it, or even customize the city during world generation by using custom buildings and content from other Minecraft mods.

6) BetterEnd

A mushroomland in BetterEnd (Image via Quiqueck/CurseForge)

While the End is the last dimension players typically encounter in Minecraft, it can feel somewhat empty. While there are a few structures within it, there isn't much to the End at the end of the day. BetterEnd seeks to revamp the terrain of the End in a very significant way by adding dozens of new biomes, a collection of new mobs, and entirely new blocks, materials, and even magic-related game mechanics.

By the time you reach the End with this mod installed, you'll quickly forget what the oft-empty dimension looked like before you began using BetterEnd.

7) Deeper and Darker

Generated terrain as seen in Deeper and Darker (Image via KyaniteMods/CurseForge)

The deep dark biome has only been a part of Minecraft for a short amount of time, but it could still use a few improvements. Aside from sculk blocks, ancient cities, and Warden enemy, there isn't much to the subterranean biomes. Deeper and Darker kick deep dark into overdrive, expanding it in nearly every way.

Greenery can now be found along the sculk, ancient temples rest as the former home of the Warden, and an entirely new dimension known as the Otherside can be entered. Not only does this Minecraft mod completely redesign the appeal of the deep dark biome, but it makes it a much more eerie yet beautiful experience as a whole.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes