How to get saddle in Minecraft (2023)

While journeying in the gigantic open world of Minecraft, players will come across a wide variety of creatures and acquire many different blocks and items. The list of passive and friendly animals in Minecraft is extensive, but not all can be tamed or ridden.

The benefit of taming an animal is that if it is capable, it can be used as a means of transportation. However, players would tame a few animals, such as wolves, to have a pet that travels around with them.

Saddle in Minecraft

A saddle is necessary if a player plans to tame and ride a horse. The perk of riding a saddled horse is that the player controls the horse's movement. Horses can run noticeably quicker than the players and can also jump higher. A tame horse is a must-have if a player enjoys traveling a lot on land.

How to get a saddle?

A leatherworker (Image via Mojang)

Unlike most things in Minecraft, saddles are uncraftable items, leaving only a few other reliable ways of acquiring them. While going through the loot chests of a few natural structures, players may find a saddle.

Here is a list of structures in the game where players may have a chance to find a saddle along with the probability of finding one:

Dungeon: 27.9% in Java Edition and 28.3% in Bedrock Edition

Ancient City: 16.1% in both editions

Bastion Remnants: 13.6% in both

Desert Temple: 23.5% in both

End City: 13.3% in both

Jungle Temple: 12.9% in Java and 12.8% in Bedrock

Nether Fortress: 35.3% in both

Stronghold: 2.5% in Java Edition and 2.4% in Bedrock

Villages: 11.3-17.3% based on the type of village house

The loot chests of Nether Fortresses have a significantly higher chance of having a saddle than any other structure in the game.

Many saddles can also be acquired through trading in Minecraft. Leatherworker villagers that have been upgraded to master-level will offer saddles to the player in exchange for six emeralds. This trade offer will always be available in Java Edition but only half the time in Bedrock Edition.

Fishing and mob loot is also a source of saddles, but the chances are awfully low. Therefore, it isn't recommended for players to get a saddle through them.

How to use a saddle?

Using a saddle in Minecraft is a lot easier than acquiring one. Before using it on an animal, let's look at the different animals on which a saddle can be placed and where it can be found:

A few rideable Minecraft mobs (Image via Mojang)

Horses: Spawn in the plains and savanna biome in herds of 2-6

Pigs: Can be found in most grassy biomes and sometimes in a few villages

Striders: Passive nether mobs that are usually seen in and around lava lakes

Donkeys: Multiple donkeys spawn together in the plains and meadow biome and only spawns in the savanna

Mules: This passive animal is only spawned when a donkey and a horse are crossbred

Camels: This mob is yet to be added to Minecraft. When the 1.20 update drops, players will be able to find camels in the deserts

Skeleton Horse: Skeleton horses with skeleton horsemen riding them are spawned from a skeleton trap horse. This mob is spawned by lightning, usually during a thunderstorm, and the chances of so happening are meager.

Placing a saddle on a horse in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Once the player tames one of the mobs mentioned above, they can place a saddle on it by right-clicking on the animal and placing the saddle in the correct slot as shown. This screen opens when a player opens the inventory while riding the mob.

