7 best fun things to do to celebrate Halloween in Minecraft 

Minecraft celebrates various occasions and festivities throughout the year. While the game is filled with customized themes and servers, you can find many ways to enhance this experience. With Halloween being all about creativity and decorations, Minecraft can serve as a great platform to embrace it.

Here are seven best fun things to do to celebrate Halloween in Minecraft.

7 best fun things to do in Minecraft to celebrate Halloween

1) Build a haunted house

Building is one of the best activities to undertake in Minecraft, and this holds true when it comes to celebrating Halloween as well, so you can grab your building block tools and get started with building a haunted house.

The house design can vary depending on your preference. It can be a simple build with jack-o’-lanterns and monsters, or you can opt for something more ambitious. You can even make traps that embody the whole trick-or-treating aspect of Halloween.

2) Go on a Halloween scavenger hunt

Scavenger hunts are a great way to socialize and embark on an adventure to look for hidden treasures. You can engage in this activity by hiding Halloween-themed items within the world.

You can then gather a group of friends to start the hunt with. The first player to find all the items wins. You can include clues and hidden pathways and use redstone contraptions to make this event more fun and immersive.

3) Play Halloween-themed mini-games

Playing mini-games inside a Minecraft world is a great way to socialize and celebrate an occasion. There are several servers that feature Halloween-based mini-games that players can enjoy. The games can include something like mob mazes, where you need to find a way out of the maze while mobs are chasing you.

4) Equip Halloween skins

Skins are an important way for players to showcase their character and personality in the game, and you can don Halloween-themed cosmetics to observe the occasion.

These skins can include spooky apparel like pumpkin heads and monster-themed items. They can also include fictional characters like antagonists from popular horror movies, evil creatures, and more. You can also equip skins resembling Minecraft mobs since they are usually symbolic of danger and creepiness.

5) Find Hidden Ghosts

Adding mods can be a fantastic way to elevate your Halloween experience. One such mod includes ghost hunting, where players have to find ghosts that are featured in the world.

Finding ghosts based on certain attributes is quite eerie and makes for an excellent activity during Halloween. These ghosts can be wandering spirits or have supernatural abilities, where players will need to engage in combat.

6) Add Halloween based Décor

Halloween as a festival has its essence in the decorations that set the vibe of the occasion. Minecraft is no exception, and players can add several such decorations to their world.

These can range from items like jack-o’-lanterns to small builds. Additionally, you can also add several mods and texture packs that enhance the spookiness surrounding this eerie night.

7) Playing on Halloween based maps and servers

Several maps are available to download and play in the game. These include Halloween maps that are created specifically to integrate the theme of the occasion. These maps can be enjoyed even in multiplayer settings.

They typically include adventures, mini-games, haunted houses, and much more. Some servers even feature creative aspects that you can never have enough of.