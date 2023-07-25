Minecraft player creates mini horror game based on Backrooms 

Minecraft can be rather frightening at times. The game has scary mobs like the Enderman, the Warden, and Vexes. Furthermore, the Nether and the End are both pretty terrifying places to visit, as is the Nighttime. Put simply, a lot of the game can induce fear, but some players have found ways to do that to themselves, and the result is usually more scary than the game otherwise would be.

In this case, the Redditor that did this made use of Backrooms. The phenomenon was made even more horrific in the game. Read on to learn more.

Minecraft Redditor utilizes Backrooms for horror game

The idea behind Backrooms is that the area at the back of a store or similar building is dimly lit, mostly empty, and seemingly endless. There are many places to get lost, and the overall vibe is more than creepy.

This Minecraft gamer utilized that and turned it into a game. The nightmarish idea is certainly scary, but it's not real. Now, it can be virtually, at least.

In the minigame, there are many different hallways to go down in these Backrooms. There are also portals to transport to other places and hostile mobs chasing players down. It's a bit like a death run of sorts, although there's no indication of where the right way to go is.

Not only is this a clever idea to take the horrifying idea and put it to life for people to play, but it's also a well-done build. Building something with seemingly endless possibilities and no clear way to go is no easy feat.

As a result, the Minecraft community has given it a lot of love. The post has seen many positive comments. One player said they were physically ill from the game but that they respected the craft.

Many members of the community begged for the original poster to release the game on a downloadable map. They, unfortunately, said they couldn't, but this could inspire others to make and share maps like this.

Others appeared impressed with the work. The aesthetic works perfectly, with the community opinionating there was a lot of effort put into it. They wanted to know how they pulled off such a realistic build.

Many expressed that they had palpable anxiety just from watching someone play through the minigame, as Backrooms can be terrifying.

One Minecraft player suggested adding new mobs with unfamiliar and scary textures. As frightening as an Enderman is, it is very familiar. Something new would potentially be more horrifying.

Overall, the community is thoroughly impressed with the work. They have given it well over three thousand upvotes in less than one day at the time of writing.