5 best Minecraft vanilla texture packs

While there are countless Minecraft texture packs out there worth using, sometimes players want to keep things simple. At times, a player simply wants a texture pack that's close to the game's textures without being completely vanilla.

Fortunately, just like there are tons of custom texture packs out there, there are just as many that aim to keep the appearance of vanilla Minecraft intact while still offering something new. Some of these packs provide higher-resolution textures, and some take an interesting spin on the in-game textures while retaining the overall feel.

There are more than a few vanilla-esque texture packs worth mentioning. However, it's never a bad time to take a look at some of the finest examples players can find as 2022 comes to a close.

Awesome Minecraft Texture Packs That Are Great For a Vanilla Appearance

1) Classic 3D

A Minecraft settlement rendered in Classic 3D (Image via Falcon's Rock/CurseForge)

Minecraft's standard vanilla texture packs are great, though they don't have many dimensions to them. Classic 3D is a simple yet impressive texture pack that takes the game's block textures and adds three-dimensional layers to them.

Each block and texture is given more depth, and this provides the appearance that blocks in the game aren't perfectly square but have a bit more dimension to their appearance. All around, Classic 3D is pure vanilla, it's just a little more fleshed out.

2) Prime's HD Textures

Prime's HD Textures give Minecraft's vanilla textures a hand-painted aesthetic (Image via Prime_Mods/CurseForge)

If you love the game's vanilla textures, but need a different presentation for them, Prime's HD Textures may very well be worth checking out. Each block still retains its original appearance, but the textures opt less for a pixellated appearance and more for a painted design.

This can be quite visually pleasing, and it offers an excellent color pop that many texture packs don't opt for. It may not be for every player, but it's worth giving an install to make sure yourself.

3) Stay True

Interconnected Minecraft textures on a forest path using Stay True (Image via haimcyfly/CurseForge)

Much like the title implies, the Stay True texture pack stays close to the vanilla roots, but offers variety for them. If players combine this texture pack with Optifine, they can enjoy connected remastered textures, overlays, pink cherry blossom-esque birch leaves, and much more. Weather is also revamped and has multiple settings depending on the player's taste.

Stay True could almost be considered a "remastered" texture pack due to how close the vanilla textures resemble those of this pack. However, the textures have improved definition and clarity, and they definitely stand out in contrast.

4) Faithful 64x

Faithful cleans up some of the pixellation of Minecraft's textures while enhancing their resolution (Image via Faithful_Resource_Pack/CurseForge)

In an interesting approach for a vanilla-based texture pack, Faithful x64 upscales the base resolution but cleans the blocks up in the process by reducing the pixellation substantially.

This results in much sleeker block textures that still retain the base game's styling, while still being a higher definition thanks to the upscaling. This pack is also open-source and is maintained by dedicated volunteers, and reworks and improvements are being implemented all the time.

5) xali's Enhanced Vanilla

Custom barrel textures in Minecraft thanks to xali's Enhanced Vanilla pack (Image via xalixilax/CurseForge)

According to the creator of xali's Enhanced Vanilla texture pack, this pack is for players who don't like to use texture packs. It might seem confusing, but if you install this pack, you can get an idea of what xali actually means.

The pack simply cleans up minor details for many in-game textures while revamping a few models and improving the transition between textures. Leaves are bushier, fences are more eloquent, and barrels can contain many different substances depending on what's placed in them.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes