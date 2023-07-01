7 best light sources for decorating Minecraft builds

If you're seeking creative ways to enhance the visual appeal of your Minecraft builds, we've got you covered. Here, we present the top seven light sources for decoration, each with its own distinct charm and functionality. Whether you aim to create a cozy ambiance, an eerie atmosphere, or a futuristic aesthetic, these light sources will help you achieve your desired effect effortlessly.

Best sources to light up your Minecraft builds with Lanterns, Glow Vines, and more

1) Froglights

Froglights found in various shades and colors from different frogs (Image via Mojang)

In Minecraft's 1.19, Froglights were introduced, obtained when frogs eat tiny magma cubes. Froglights are blocks that emit a soft light in different colors depending on the frog type: pearlescent for warm frogs, ochre for temperate frogs, and verdant for cold frogs.

They can be placed in any orientation, like logs or basalt. Froglights are perfect for adding some whimsy and charm to your builds, whether in ponds, swamps, or fairy gardens.

2) Cave Vines / Glow Berries

Glow berries are naturally found in lush caves (Image via Mojang)

Glow berries can be found in lush caves, and cave vines are plants that emit soft yellow light. They can be harvested with shears and placed on ceilings or walls. They grow downwards over time and can be bonemealed to speed up the process.

Cave Vines/ Glow berries are ideal for creating a natural and organic aesthetic in gardens, jungles, or greenhouses. Players can place cave vines using glow berries and use bone meal to grow glow berries from cave vines.

3) Lanterns

Lanterns are perfect for giving a rustic ambiance (Image via Mojang)

Made from iron nuggets and torches, lanterns emit a warm yellow-orange glow that can be seen from afar. They can be placed on any solid surface or hung from chains or other blocks.

Lanterns are ideal for creating a rustic ambiance in Minecraft and are perfect for lighting up cabins. It can also be used to craft soul lanterns with blue light.

4) End rods

End rods naturally spawn in end cities and can be crafted as well (Image via Mojang)

End rods can be found within end cities, emitting a cool purple-white radiance, and can be placed horizontally or vertically. Pistons and water can push these light sources.

Crafted from a popped chorus fruit and a blaze rod, end rods are perfect for creating a futuristic and otherworldly aesthetic in spaceships, portals, or laboratories.

5) Torches

Torches are still the original go-to when it comes to lighting the place (Image via Mojang)

Among the most basic and prevalent light sources in Minecraft, torches offer a soft yellow glow. Crafted from a stick and either coal or charcoal, they can be placed on any solid surface or held in your hand.

Torches prove indispensable for illuminating dark areas like caves, mineshafts, or dungeons and are ideal for achieving a simple and natural aesthetic, whether in campsites, farms, or villages. Like lanterns, they can be turned into soul torch, which emits blue light using one soul sand or soil block.

6) Sea lanterns

Sea lanterns emit a beautiful soft glow (Image via Mojang)

Created from prismarine shards and crystals, sea lanterns serve as underwater light sources that emit a radiant blue-white glow. Perfect for embellishing underwater structures like aquariums, bases, or temples, they also serve as a striking contrast when paired with darker blocks such as deepslate or blackstone.

7) Candles

Candles are one of the best light sources to use when it comes to build an atmosphere (Image via Mojang)

Introduced in the 1.17 update of Minecraft, candles can be crafted using honeycombs and string. Emitting a flickering yellow glow, candles can be placed on solid surfaces.

They offer the option to dye them into various colors and stack up to four on a single block. Candles add a touch of romance and style to spaces like dining rooms, bedrooms, or spas.

These seven light sources are among the finest options for illuminating and embellishing your Minecraft creations. Mix and match them to give your Minecraft builds a unique style and ambiance, and enjoy experimenting with different lighting effects. Happy building!

Poll : 0 votes