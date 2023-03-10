5 best blocks for underwater builds in Minecraft (2023)

Minecraft has loads of blocks that players can use to create structures and builds. Blocks are the fundamental units of the game, and they make up almost everything, from trees to naturally generated structures and even some underwater ones. However, when it comes to manually constructing underwater builds, a few blocks are better than others.

Though players can use any block, some stand out from the rest and are visually much more pleasing. Here is a list of Minecraft blocks that are great for underwater builds.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. There are several other blocks that players can use for underwater builds.

Top 5 Minecraft blocks to use in underwater builds in 2023

5) Prismarine bricks

Prismarine bricks are arguably the most beautiful blocks for underwater builds in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

There is no denying that prismarine bricks are some of the most beautiful blocks to use for building any structure, whether on land or underwater. They are primarily found in ocean monuments but can also be crafted using nine prismarine shards obtained from guardians.

It might not be the easiest block to farm, but it is definitely the most beautiful for underwater builds.

4) Sea Lantern

Sea lanterns can act as a primary light source for underwater builds in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

The underwater world is much darker than the land and can spawn hostile creatures even during the day. Moreover, underwater builds will likely need a primary light source since torches cannot be placed underwater. This is where sea lanterns can be extremely helpful. These beautiful, bright white light blocks can be found in ocean monuments and underwater ruins.

They can only be obtained by mining with a silk touch enchantment; otherwise, they break and drop prismarine crystals. Sea lanterns can also be crafted using five prismarine crystals and four prismarine shards.

3) Glass

Glass allows players to look around the underwater world from their underwater build in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Glass blocks are already an excellent option for building any structure, especially underwater ones. It provides a unique aquarium-like feel and allows players to observe the stunning underwater world while staying inside the structure.

Players have even built entire structures with nothing but glass blocks to feel connected with underwater wildlife.

2) Coral

Coral blocks are valid decorative blocks only in underwater builds in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Coral blocks are unique as they are exclusively useful when players make underwater builds. This is because coral blocks die and turn gray when not in contact with water. Since their main attribute has different colors, they are useless on land.

However, when players build an underwater base or structure, these can be used as colorful decorative blocks. Players can create a mini coral reef right outside or inside their structures by placing these blocks in water.

1) Dark Oak

Dark Oak is a great wood block to be used in underwater builds in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

When building structures, a wood block cannot be ruled out. Though players can use any available wood block, dark oak looks perfect underwater.

The dark oak block can be a realistic addition to underwater builds because when the wood is submerged in water, it gradually becomes darker in color due to water absorption. Therefore, the dark oak block can appear quite realistic when used underwater.

