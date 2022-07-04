How to make stained glass in Minecraft 1.19 update

There are tons of different building blocks available in Minecraft, and that has only become more true in the 1.19 update. Mangrove trees produce Mangrove wood, which can be made into planks, slabs, and more building blocks. Mud bricks and their variants exist purely as building blocks right now.

This is great for Minecraft players who want to build, which most players do. There are all kinds of blocks that can diversify even the simplest builds, one of which is glass.

Glass can be made into blocks or panes, both of which can then be dyed. This produces what's called stained glass, which can make a build look so much better. Here's how to get it in the Minecraft 1.19 update.

Minecraft version 1.19: A complete guide to stained glass

The process for this is pretty simple. If the glass is already in pane form, it can be crafted with one colored dye. Simply place the colored dye in the middle of the crafting grid and surround it with eight Minecraft glass panes.

If it's still in block form, just do the same with blocks instead of panes. Glass blocks are made when sand is smelted in a furnace. One block of sand produces one block of glass.

Six blocks of glass make 16 panes. And stained glass comes in the following colors:

White

Red

Orange

Pink

Yellow

Lime

Green

Light Blue

Cyan

Blue

Magenta

Purple

Brown

Gray

Light Gray

Black

These colors can be applied to either glass blocks or glass panes. And they can then be used for building.

The Minecraft Wiki lists how to find them naturally in certain villages:

"Orange and red stained glass panes generate in savanna village temples. Yellow stained glass panes generate in plains and savanna village temples. Brown stained glass panes generate in abandoned villages. White stained glass panes generate in plains village temples."

Stained glass panes can also generate in Ancient Cities, which is a recent addition to the game that came with 1.19 update. Moreover, they can even be found in Woodland Mansions. It should be noted that these items require Silk Touch to drop; otherwise they just break.

How to get each color of dye in Minecraft

Stained glass (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

To have access to every color of stained glass, crafters need to have each type of dye. Here is the full list of dyes in the game and what items make each dye type:

White - Bonemeal

Black - Ink sacs

Brown - Cocoa beans

Red - Poppies

Green - Smelted cacti

Blue - Lapis Lazuli or cornflowers

Yellow - Dandelions or sunflowers

Gray - Ink sacs and bonemeal together

Light gray - Oxeye daisies or gray dye and white dye together

Orange - Orange tulips or red and yellow dye together

Lime - Green and white dye together

Light blue - Blue orchids or blue and white dye together

Cyan - Blue and green dye together

Pink - Red and white dye together

Purple - Red and blue dye together

Magenta - Lilacs or pink and purple dye

Many of these, though not all, can be crafted without a crafting table. They can then be used for wool, beds, glass blocks, panes, and many other items.

