What can prismarine crystals be used for in Minecraft?

Prismarine crystals are a tough-to-obtain material for early to mid-game Minecraft players. They are primarily obtained from defeating guardians and elder guardians within ocean monuments. They can also be obtained from mining sea lanterns and buried treasure.

Prismarine crystals have one primary use within vanilla Minecraft: creating sea lanterns. By using five prismarine crystals and four prismarine shards, players can create sea lantern blocks, which are effective light sources both underwater and on land.

As of Minecraft's most recent release, creating sea lanterns is the only crafting purpose for prismarine crystals. However, this may change in the future as Mojang implements additional content updates.

Where to find prismarine crystals in Minecraft

Prismarine crystals are often found in ocean monuments and structures (Image via Mojang)

Two of the best sources of prismarine crystals in Minecraft are located within ocean monuments in ocean biomes. These can be tricky to find without underwater aid, such as potions of water breathing or enchantments such as Depth Strider. It can take a significant amount of exploration to find ocean monuments, though there are ways to amend this.

If players don't mind enabling cheats, they can use the /locate command to find the structure with the syntax "/locate monument". This will return coordinates for the nearest ocean monument.

Once players find a monument, they'll likely want to gear up for a fight, as guardians are quite protective of their home turf.

Guardians can be tough to battle, especially without movement assistance underwater. Bringing a few axolotls can help, as they can both battle guardians and provide players with regeneration.

Players can also drain the monument itself, but this is incredibly time-consuming and resource-heavy. It often requires sponge blocks, which can also only be obtained from ocean monuments. However, if a monument is drained, guardians are effectively helpless and can be defeated with ease.

One of the best ways to obtain a steady stream of prismarine crystals without finding buried treasure or breaking sea lanterns is by creating a farm for guardians. This ensures that guardians and elder guardians will continue to spawn and be killed, leading to the collection of a large number of prismarine crystals over time.

Guardian farms can be tricky to build, but they are entirely worth the effort to acquire prismarine crystals indefinitely.

