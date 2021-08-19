How to get a Minecraft axolotl to give you regeneration

Axolotls are one of the newer Minecraft mobs that were added to the game this year during the 1.17 update, part one of Caves & Cliffs.

These mobs haven’t been around for so long, so players may not know very much about them like they do about some of the other older mobs.

Axolotls are passive towards players, however they are hostile to other fish, squids, and drowned mobs. Axolotls will not attack players, however they will attack these mobs!

Players can find these mobs swimming around rivers and oceans and they can come in all different colors. Pink, brown, yellow, cyan and blue are all the different colors that the axolotl can come in, however blue axolotls are really rare.

It may not seem like it, but these cute little mobs can actually be very beneficial towards players. Axolotls can remove mining fatigue from a player and also grant them with Regeneration I for a limited time.

In this article, players will learn how to get an axolotl to give them Regeneration in Minecraft!

How to get Regeneration from an Axolotl in Minecraft

What to do

Axolotl becoming bestfriends with Steve (Image via Minecraft)

Getting an axolotl to grant a player the regeneration effect in Minecraft is pretty easy. All players will have to do is assist the axolotl in fighting off another hostile mob that is trying to attack it.

For example, if the axolotl is in a battle with a drowned mob, in order for players to get the regeneration effect they will need to successfully help the axolotl defeat the drowned mob.

When the mob is killed, the player will be granted with the Regeneration effect and they will also have the mining fatigue effect removed if they are under one.

The player will also get an achievement called "The Healing Power of Friendship" for teaming up with an axolotl by attacking a hostile aquatic mob that the axolotl is fighting.

What does Regeneration do?

Axolotls fighting off an aquatic mob with the help of a player (Image via Minecraft)

Regeneration is a status effect that will restore the players' health over time.

If the player gets into a fight with another mob and they are undergoing severe damage, Regeneration will slowly repair the player's health bar overtime.

If the axolotl is fighting a mob and taking severe damage, they will play dead to slowly regenerate health, preventing them from dying. This effect is helpful to players because it allows them to gain their health back more quickly.

