Where to find ocean monuments in Minecraft 1.18

Containing unique mobs and items/blocks and possessing a beautiful Minecraft aesthetic, ocean monuments are a huge draw for explorers reaching the furthest parts of their Minecraft world.

Players familiar with structures like woodland mansions and desert temples in Minecraft are likely at least somewhat familiar with ocean monuments. Much like shipwreck and underwater ruin structures in Minecraft, monuments are stocked up with interesting blocks and items but are also protected by unique mobs that players won't find elsewhere known as guardians and elder guardians.

But before Minecraft gamers take on ocean monuments, they'll need to spot one first among the massive seas of their world.

Minecraft: Locating an ocean monument

Ocean monuments are, of course, found within ocean biomes (Image via Mojang)

As their name implies, ocean monuments are found within Minecraft's many ocean biomes. Specifically, these structures are found within deep ocean biomes and their variants (frozen, cold, lukewarm) and won't spawn in oceans that don't meet the requisite depth. They generate around a central point in a sixteen block radius, meaning when players see them they're pretty difficult to miss.

If Minecraft players don't want to comb the depths of the ocean for themselves, which can take a ton of time and effort, they may want to consider using an ocean explorer's map. These maps can be purchased from cartographer villagers once they've reached the Apprentice level of their profession. This map will point out the ocean monument and allow players to locate it by slowly revealing parts of the map near the structure.

Between the methods of strictly searching or using an ocean explorer's map, the map is undoubtedly the way to go. It provides players with the idea of where the ocean monument is, which would otherwise likely require a ton of seafloor exploration unless the player is quite lucky or is generating a world seed that they know is spawning them close to a monument.

Lastly, Minecraft players who don't mind using the command console and enabling cheats can use the /locate command to find ocean monuments by typing "/locate monument" without quotations.

Also Read Article Continues below

The coordinates of the nearest ocean monument will be displayed to the player, allowing them to line up their own coordinates and find the structure quickly. This command can even be used for other structures such as mansions, pyramids, underwater ruins, and much more.

Edited by R. Elahi