5 best Minecraft builds for the new 1.20 update

Minecraft is one of the most popular PC games in the past ten years, and it continues to draw in new players with its regular updates. Minecraft 1.20 was released a few days ago, and it introduced several exciting new building blocks, including bamboo wood and cherry blossom wood.

These additions have been well-received by the community since they expand the creative possibilities in the game. However, it can be challenging to come up with an original idea for a build, so this article will list five of the best builds for the new 1.20 update.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Minecraft 1.20 allows for tons of amazing new builds

1) Iron Farm

Any serious Minecraft survival server player should have an iron farm because it is a necessary resource in the game. Players can now build an iron farm that is even more effective and productive thanks to the new mechanics that make it easier to automate the iron collection process in the 1.20 update.

You can spend less time mining for iron and more time exploring and developing if you construct an iron farm. To build an iron farm in the new 1.20 update, you should focus on creating a structure that maximizes the spawning of iron golems. You can do this by following the video instructions from the YouTuber Voltrox. Keep in mind that villagers are necessary for it to function, so it's typically best when built close to a village.

2) Cherry Blossom Temple

Cherry blossom wood, a lovely complement to any Minecraft scene, is now available with the new 1.20 update, and a cherry blossom temple is a fantastic setting to display these new building components. By creating a temple surrounded by cherry blossom trees, you can ensure a calm and serene atmosphere. The temple is even built with a pagoda roof in the traditional Japanese style.

Players should concentrate on designing a structure that enhances the beauty of cherry blossom trees if they want to build a cherry blossom temple. The temple may be constructed in a clearing or on a hill, with a nice pathway leading up to it. The build will have a unified aesthetic because of the use of cherry wood and cherry blossom trees in its design.

A cherry blossom temple is ideal for gamers who wish to unwind and take in Minecraft's beauty. This video tutorial was made by the YouTuber MrMattRanger.

3) Bamboo House

Another new feature in the 1.20 update is bamboo blocks, which can be utilized to build a very beautiful house. Bamboo is a quick-growing, sustainable resource that is perfect for building, and it can be used as the main material to build a simple, contemporary home. This lovely and straightforward home can be built using wood and other basic materials.

This specific build allows for pandas to easily be kept on the roof of the house, so it can even function as a petting zoo-type. This amazing bamboo house is fantastic for those who love animals, and it was constructed by the YouTuber BrunoDanUy.

4) Cherry House

If you adore cherry blossom trees, this is an amazing petite little house. The design of this construction pays homage to the splendor of cherry blossom trees. Cherry wood can be used as the main building material to construct a warm and welcoming home.

These builds made from cherry blossom wood are simply amazing for those whose favorite color is pink. The color also makes it stand out from anything else in the surroundings. This is a house that would look fantastic on a roleplay server because of its unique style. The video tutorial was made by the Minecraft YouTuber NeatCraft.

5) Camel Stables

Camels are a wonderful addition to any Minecraft setting. By constructing a sizable and open structure, you can make a stable for your camels. Sandstone and other desert-themed elements can be used in the stable's design to produce a believable and engrossing environment. The camels will be taken care of due to the usage of hay bales and water troughs.

Horse stables have been a popular Minecraft build for a while, so it's great to have a new type of stable build to try out. Camel stables are perfect for those who want to explore the desert biome and interact with the new mob. The build was made by the Minecraft YouTuber ItsMarloe.

