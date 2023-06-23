Top 10 rare seeds for Minecraft 1.20

Minecraft 1.20 is a significant update that brings fresh biomes, features, and structures to the game. Among these exciting additions is the cherry grove biome, which adds a touch of beauty with its pink trees and flowers. Those eager to explore this new biome and other 1.20 content have found the right place. In this article, we'll showcase 10 exceptional seeds for Minecraft 1.20 that offer breathtaking landscapes, hidden structures, and abundant resources.

These seeds are compatible with both Java and Bedrock editions, so players won't have to worry about encountering glitches or errors..

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Top rare seeds of Minecraft 1.20

10) 4325227337 - Deep village

Deep village (Image via Mojang)

This unique seed features a village situated in the middle of a vast lake, isolated from the mainland. However, beneath the village lies a hidden secret - a massive sinkhole that descends to the fiery depths of the lava level.

9) 5460398448446071195 - Best spawn

Best spawn (Image via Mojang)

This seed spawns you on the high block of savannah in the game. In this fascinating seed, you can stand atop the peak and marvel at the expansive views. You can experience the thrill of scaling challenging terrain and immerse yourself in the awe-inspiring beauty of this spawn.

8) 28000016 - Mega mangrove

Mega mangrove (Image via Mojang)

Prepare to be enchanted by Minecraft's natural wonders. In this seed, you find yourself immersed within an expansive mangrove forest that stretches as far as the eye can see.

This extraordinary Minecraft seed has an ideal starting point in the heart of the mangrove forest. As you take your first steps, you'll find yourself enveloped mangrove trees, their intertwining roots forming a captivating landscape.

7) 8486672581758651406 (25 ~ 68) - Lush caves

Lush caves(Image via Mojang)

You can venture into the depths of Minecraft's lush caves, which are concealed within the peaks of mountains in this extraordinary seed. These underground landscapes captivate your senses as you navigate the winding tunnels and discover the hidden lush caves that lie within.

6) 3477968804511828743 - The sky mansion

The sky mansion (Image via Mojang)

This seed has a spectacular sight - a woodland mansion resting atop a towering cliff that reaches out toward the sky. The mansion is surrounded by a fascinating collection of floating islands and an intricate network of deep caves below, and you will enjoy the challenge of reaching it.

5) 340883181811974 - Cliffside lush caves

Cliffside lush caves (Image via Mojang)

This extraordinary Minecraft seed greets you with a mysterious sight - a massive sinkhole that stretches out before you. Standing at the edge of this natural wonder is an expansive labyrinth of lush caves showcasing the extraordinary beauty hidden within the cliff.

4) 847479976687857 - Lake and lava

Lake and lava (Image via reddit u/stofix_)

In this seed, a serene lake conceals a hidden marvel: a gaping hole adorned with a cascading waterfall of molten lava. Marvel at the striking contrast between the tranquility of the lake's surface and the raw power of the fiery cascade below with neighboring icy mountains surrounded by rivers. This seed by Reddit user u/stofix_ even won the seed competition hosted by popular Minecraft YouTuber Sipover.

3) 3201901650831491932 - Lush cliffs

Lush cliffs (Image via Mojang)

This captivating Minecraft seed presents players with an inspiring sight - two villages seamlessly integrated within the depths of lush caves surrounded by rivers.

As you spawn, you'll encounter a magestic cliff with a desert village perched at a higher elevation, its structures intertwining with the natural rock formations. Below, the lower desert village reveals itself, and everything is embedded in exposed lush caves. Beyond the villages lies the serene Taiga biome, inviting you to immerse yourself in its natural wonders.

2) 2708796073494809055 - Lover's lake

Lover's lake (Image via Mojang)

In this fascinating Minecraft seed, you will encounter a heart-shaped lake that serves as the focal point of the landscape. As you approach its shores, you'll be immersed in different biomes. Experience the lush greenery of the jungle and bamboo biome, mountains of the taiga, desert, vast plains, and savannah. Each biome contributes to the unique charm and diversity of this captivating setting.

1) -8149544997049773932 - The great abyss

The great abyss (Image via Mojang)

The seed in question grants players a unique starting point since they spawn mere steps away from a magnificent sinkhole that dominates the landscape. The sinkhole is a sight to behold, stretching far and wide, with steep walls plunging into its watery depths.

As you descend into the depths of this watery abyss, you will be enthralled by the deep water cave system with glow squids swimming around. You can embark on an unforgettable journey as you delve into the secrets and wonders of this massive sinkhole in Minecraft.

