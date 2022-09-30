7 best Minecraft 1.19 seeds for cave biomes in 2022

Caves in Minecraft have evolved significantly over time, with the most substantial addition to them being cave biomes.

As of Minecraft 1.19, caves can render three different biomes. These biomes include dripstone caves, lush caves, and the deep dark found underground.

If Minecraft players want to find these biomes easily, they can always use world generation seeds to give themselves closer access than would otherwise be possible.

Instead of randomly generating worlds over and over again, cave-spelunking players can give some of the seeds below a shot.

1060957522 and 6 other awesome Minecraft seeds that provide great cave biomes

1) -8687393869649825644

A lush cave intersected with an ancient city structure (Image via Mojang)

Under typical terrain generation rules in Minecraft, the deep dark biome and its ancient city structures aren't supposed to intersect with any other biomes or structures. However, this seed is a particularly strange anomaly.

The strange feature of this seed is found at approximately (X: 2040, Y: -41, Z: -728). Here, players will find an ancient city mingling with the abundant plant life of a lush cave biome.

Players should be able to find more than a few axolotls in the area. However, it's possible that sculk shriekers can also generate, so players will need to be mindful of upsetting the Warden.

2) 8486672581758651406

This seed provides a remarkable network of lush caves (Image via Mojang)

This seed possesses a great opportunity to explore for Minecraft players who love lush cave systems.

Players will begin in a forest biome but will be able to find a mountain at approximately (X: 1, Y: 46, Z: 108). The mountain has openings leading to a huge lush cave biome.

As players make their way there, they can stop by at nearby structures, such as a plains village at (X: -800, Z: 320), for some trading and extra resource collection. They should bring along plenty of torches and lanterns, as this lush cave system can spawn more than a few hostile mobs due to low light levels.

3) -4651105460712845864

This seed's ravines contain a dark secret (Image via Mojang)

This Minecraft seed spawns players near a taiga village, giving them a great starting location to accrue supplies and set themselves up for survival. However, this village possesses multiple ravines around it that are essentially begging to be explored.

Many of the ravines lead into dripstone biomes, complete with mineable copper ores. Dedicated spelunkers will move past these dripstone caves and eventually find an ancient city at (X: 152, Y: -51, Z: 8). They should just be sure to gear up before heading to the ravines, as they can be considerably dangerous.

4) 7457547489717301557

The lush cave system in very close proximity to the spawn point (Image via Mojang)

Discovered by Minecraft Redditor Beefy_Nad, this seed possesses a cave system adjacent to spawn with an expansive lush cave biome. Its opening can be located at (X: -21, Z: 67), and it features a massive amount of glowberries and dripleaf blocks. There are also multiple pools of water and clay blocks that provide a perfect environment for axolotls to spawn.

Players should bring along several torches or other light sources though, as the size of this cave system cannot be well-lit by the biome's glow berries.

5) 1748806482902211777 (Java only)

This seed is a cave explorer's dream (Image via Mojang)

If Minecraft players are looking for all of the game's cave biomes in one place, this seed is for them. They will spawn on a tree in a forest biome. Climbing to the top of a nearby tree will reveal what lies below.

Players will find a massive crater-like cave, complete with dripstone biomes, lush cave biomes, and a network of interconnected ancient cities at the bottom.

Traveling to the bottom is undoubtedly difficult, but if players can make the journey, they'll have tons of exploring and looting to do. However, they should tread carefully, as the deep dark is still protected by the Warden.

Sadly, the ancient cities won't spawn in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition, but the cave remains mostly intact.

6) 5061272591803864773 (Bedrock)

An unusual ruined Nether portal found in the deep dark biome (Image via u/Docster_Boxter/Reddit)

One of the more unusual Minecraft Bedrock seeds for exploring caves, this seed has generated structures within its deep dark biome.

A ruined Nether portal lies at (X: -442, Y: 2, Z 975), and an abandoned mineshaft can be found at (X: -467, Y: 13, Z: 969). The poster who shared the seed even showcased a polar bear that had wandered into the cave.

While other players' experiences may vary when it comes to Minecraft mobs, the ruined Nether portal and sculk-infested mineshaft are certainly worth exploring.

7) 1060957522

The deep dark segment of the seed's huge cave system (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft players can dive into this seed's cave system almost immediately after they spawn.

From their spawn point, players can head to approximately (X: -28, Y: 93, Z: 26) to find the entrance to the cave. After traversing through a sizable dripstone cave biome, they can descend all the way down into the deep dark biome. There is also a sizable lush cave biome along the way, especially if players don't mind doing some digging.

The only downside to this cave system is that there's no ancient city nearby. However, instant access to so many cave biomes is still a plus.

