How to summon a blue Axolotl in Minecraft PE 1.19 update

The Blue Axolotl in Minecraft PE 1.19 update is an extremely rare variant of the mob. Axolotls are friendly mobs that were added to the game with 1.17 Caves and Cliffs update part 1. They are extremely cute and can help players defeat all kinds of aquatic hostile mobs.

They only generate in the Lush Caves Biome in groups. The Lush Caves Biome was later added to the game with the 1.18 Caves and Cliffs update part 2.

Although Axolotls are uncommon mobs, they can be found if players frequently explore the cave biomes. The only exception is the blue variant of the mob. It is one of the rarest mobs in the game.

Ways to summon a blue Axolotl in Minecraft PE 1.19 update

Through breeding

These mobs breed with each other when a bucket of tropical fish is fed to them (Image via Minecraft PE 1.19 update)

Like most passive and friendly mobs, Axolotls can also breed and spawn baby Axolotls. This process can be slightly time-consuming since players will need to get a bucket of tropical fish in order to breed them.

All commonly found variants, like Pink, Brown, Cyan, and Yellow, can easily spawn when two adult mobs mate with each other. However, this is not the case with a blue Axolotl.

When players feed two buckets of tropical fish to two Axolotls, the chances of a blue Axolotl spawning is 0.08 %. This shows how rare the mob really is. Players might have to breed over a thousand Axolotls in order to get one.

To do this, they can create a huge pool where they can keep breeding Axolotls. Simultaneously, they must find a body of water that frequently spawns tropical fish to capture.

Spawning the rare mob through commands

First players must activate cheats in their world (Image via Minecraft PE 1.19 update)

Nearly all the conventional methods of spawning the rare variant of the mob are extremely difficult and tedious. Hence, if players cannot wait to get their hands on one, they will have to use cheats and commands to get them.

Commands in the game are certain lines of code that can execute almost anything in the game. Players have the privilege to use these commands by activating cheats in the world.

This can be done by simply going to the World Settings in the pause menu and toggle the 'Activate Cheats' option on. Once this is done, players can open the chat and type this exact command '/summon axolotl ~ ~ ~ minecraft:entity_born'. This command will only work in the Bedrock Edition of the game.

Input commands in the chat box to summon the rare mob (Image via Minecraft PE 1.19 update)

Once players execute this command, a cute blue baby Axolotl will spawn on the player's coordinates. Players must be inside or near a body of water since baby mobs will take damage when they are on land. This is the easiest way to get the rare blue variant of the mob.

