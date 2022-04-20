Simple guide for breeding horses in Minecraft (2022)

Horses are great mobs in Minecraft that can help players in several ways. When new players enter the game for the first time, they can get overwhelmed by everything they have to remember, like breeding, brewing potions, enchantments, farms, etc. When it comes to breeding, each mob has different mechanics.

Players usually breed pigs, cows, or other farm animals for food and other items. Horses are hardly bred as players typically find a suitable one and use them to ride anywhere.

They are great for roaming the overworld as they preserve players' hunger, are faster, and can jump higher than players. Many new players might think that wheat can be used on them for breeding, like other farm animals, but it is otherwise.

A step-by-step guide to breed horses in Minecraft

1) Find these mobs

Find these mobs in the wild (Image via Minecraft)

To create offspring, players will need to find two of these mobs in the first place. These mobs can be easily found in plains and savanna biomes.

They can also be found in villages. Players must have two of them to breed them together.

2) Tame both of them

Both tamed and saddled (Image via Minecraft)

Unlike other farm animals, these have to be tamed before a player can breed them. Hence, players will need to tame both by constantly trying to sit on them while not having anything in their hands.

They can also feed them wheat, which slightly reduces their anger and makes taming easier.

3) Craft golden carrots

Golden carrot (Image via Mojang)

Horses have a different breeding mechanism where they will need any golden food item to enter 'love mode'. Hence, players will need to craft golden carrots.

Golden apples can also work on them, but they are not recommended because they are too expensive to make. Players will need eight gold nuggets and one carrot to craft a golden carrot.

4) Feed and breed

Mobs entering love mode and a foal spawning (Image via Minecraft)

Both tamed mobs will follow the player when they see the golden carrot. Players can feed them, and they will produce a foal. The foal can also be fed with wheat, golden carrots, or apples for them to grow faster.

The foal can have the skin pattern of any of its parents or have a chance to have a completely different design. With this simple method, horses can easily be bred in the game.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar