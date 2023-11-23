Minecraft player discovers mildly infuriating glazed terracotta pattern

Glazed Terracotta is a type of Minecraft block that has some of the most detailed patterns on it. Players can create beautiful designs by placing glazed terracotta in a 2x2 configuration. They are excellent for making floor designs for structures. However, if you try to be more creative and use glazed terracotta in other configurations, the patterns might not always connect with each other.

Recently, a Redditor called u/Ok_Dimension_5423 posted a picture of white glazed terracotta and lamented that its patterns did not connect when placed in their desired configuration.

The original poster placed four blocks to create two semicircles that were part of the block's design, then tried to join them and create a squiggle-like shape by making another semicircle on the other side. Unfortunately, the lines did not match and were off by just a few pixels. In the caption, they simply wrote that their idea for creating this design in their hallway was ruined.

Users react to Minecraft Redditor discovering irregular glazed terracotta pattern connection

The post received a lot of attention on the game's official subreddit. Within a day, it had more than 13 thousand upvotes and lots of comments. Redditors discussed how it could be solved and even suggested other designs that the original poster could use.

One of the Redditors, u/KindaFluffyy, simply linked another subreddit, r/mildlyinfuriating, where this particular post would be well received. This comment received over six thousand upvotes. The original poster, u/Ok_Dimension_5432, mentioned that they thought of reposting it on that subreddit as well, and u/-PepeArown- chimed in to say that the r/mildlyinfuriating subreddit might not allow the post because it was too niche.

Comment byu/Ok_Dimension_5432 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/Ok_Dimension_5432 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/Ok_Dimension_5432 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

u/Yaagii stated that the issue of white glazed terracotta designs not connecting could be fixed by using a Minecraft resource pack if you're in single-player mode. The conversation on the thread quickly changed to how resource packs work on multiplayer servers as well. However, the actual structure or world can look weird if other players do not have that exact resource pack installed on their devices.

Comment byu/Ok_Dimension_5432 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/Ok_Dimension_5432 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/Ok_Dimension_5432 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/Ok_Dimension_5432 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Redditor u/lllurkerr suggested that the original poster use orange glazed terracotta and create a figure 8 design. They also suggested adding shroom lights that would perfectly match the orange glazed terracotta. The original poster replied and said that they would try the idea in their Minecraft world.

Comment byu/Ok_Dimension_5432 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/Ok_Dimension_5432 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Overall, there were many Minecraft Redditors who flocked to the post and commented on the weird glazed terracotta pattern. The post continues to receive upvotes and comments a day later.