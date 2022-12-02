5 best beginner-friendly build ideas for Minecraft

When starting out fresh in Minecraft, there's a lot to learn and take in regarding how the world works. However, once you've got your feet under you, you're free to create any build you please.

With the near-endless possibilities that Minecraft offers, it may seem challenging to decide what to build as a beginner. However, there are plenty of designs, blueprints, and tutorials for constructing interesting creations without working in an overly-complex fashion. These structures are also great practice when you refine your building and decoration skills.

There are simply too many great beginner builds to list out completely, but there's nothing wrong with taking a look at some of the more notable examples. These creations should strike an excellent balance between simplicity and appeal.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

Great beginner-friendly projects for Minecraft

1) Starter House

Once you've got a shelter, it's time to move up to a Minecraft house (Image via Mojang)

One of the core tenants of Minecraft survival is creating a safe place to sleep, store items, and prepare for future adventures. However, living in a small shelter or cave isn't ideal, as you tend to run out of space before long. With that in mind, it may be time to create a genuine home for the long haul. It doesn't necessarily have to be fancy, but it's a good idea to make sure it includes all the amenities needed for survival.

Not only this, but building a home allows you to show off your flair with decoration.

2) Livestock Stable

Build a stable for all your Minecraft livestock in one place (Image via @gorilloyt/Instagram)

With so many tameable and farmable animals, it may not be a bad idea to create a place where you can keep them so they don't wander off. A stable or similar enclosure is a great way to do so.

This way, you can find your horse and ride off to explore, milk your cows, or shear your sheep without wandering about to find them. It's a basic undertaking for beginners, but be sure to flex your decorative muscles by adding block variety and some hay bales for good measure.

3) Greenhouse

A Minecraft greenhouse can be incredibly helpful for storing your crops and other greenery (Image via Mojang)

If you're a Minecraft player with a green thumb, it doesn't hurt to build housing to keep your crops and other plants in one convenient location. A greenhouse will certainly need plenty of glass to ensure light can shine in; otherwise, it should be a fairly easy build.

Additionally, you can light the greenhouse's interior to ensure that the crops inside will continue to grow even when the sun slips beneath the horizon.

4) Mini Biomes

Mini biomes are a fun decorative project that works great for Minecraft players of any skill level (Image via Mojang)

While sharpening your building and decoration skills, starting small and working your way up is best. For example, mini biomes are a fun way to create a nice decorative piece and get some experience with landscaping.

The premise is simple: take blocks and decorations from any given biome and create a miniaturized version, ideally outside the original biome. The best part of these builds is that they're not resource-intensive, so they can be built quickly and efficiently.

5) Aquarium

An aquarium is a fun Minecraft project that can even include live fish (Image via VexelVille/YouTube)

Having live entities in any project or decoration is always a plus, which is what makes builds like aquariums so great. With a few blocks from the ocean, some water, and a few fish captured in buckets, you can make a diverse creation as small or large as you like.

Aquariums can make for excellent decorations in your bedroom or as a massive undertaking that you can place in other architecture. Just be careful when handling sensitive blocks like coral, as they can bleach and die without the presence of water.

